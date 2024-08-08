Delhi Haj Committee Chief Hails Waqf Bill, Trashes Opposition’S Concerns

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) In a conversation with IANS, Kausar Jahan, Chairperson of the Delhi Haj Committee, applauded the government's move to introduce the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Parliament on Thursday.

Sharing her views on the issue, she said the Bill is a commendable step towards creating an effective law that ensures accountability, transparency, and equitable representation.

Kausar Jahan also expressed her support for the Bill, noting that the amendment emphasises the participation of all sections of the Muslim community, saying that the opposition should not have any issues with this.

She also mentioned that following the implementation of this Bill, the Waqf Board will become more competent and accountable, and the possibilities of corruption will decrease.

Highlighting the situation of the Delhi Waqf Board, she claimed that funds meant for widows and orphaned children are not being properly disbursed, while the Imams of mosques are not receiving adequate salaries.

Responding to the opposition's claims that the Bbill interferes with Sharia, Kausar Jahan questioned the basis of such concerns.

She emphasised that the current condition of Waqf Boards is not satisfactory, with some individuals illegally occupying Waqf Board lands, as she reiterated that the government's action on the Bill is commendable.

Amid the opposition's protests, the government introduced the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Muslim Waqf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

When Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stood up to present the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha, the opposition, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, staged a massive protest.

Leaders from various opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and AIMIM, along with MPs from DMK, IUML, CPI, CPI(M), RSP, and VCK, opposed the Bill, labeling it as anti-Constitutional and anti-Muslim.

However, NDA allies like JD(U), TDP, and Shiv Sena supported the Bill.

Supporting the Bill, JD(U) MLA Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said it is the government's duty to bring transparency to an unchecked institution and that the Bill is not anti-Muslim.

He also criticised the opposition for failing to distinguish between a temple and an institution.