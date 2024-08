Accelerate Diagnostics Scheduled Call To Review 2024 Second Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX ) announced that management will host a call today, Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review 2024 second quarter results.

To listen to the webcast online, visit

href="" rel="nofollow" axd . A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days.

To listen by phone, dial +1.877.883.0383 and enter the Elite Entry Number: 9884567. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 1377013 until

August 29, 2024.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENO TEST" and "ACCELERATE WAVE" and diamond shaped logos and marks are registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit

axdx .

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.