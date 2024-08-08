Celebrated Author Releases The Mystery Of The Haunted Library - A Spin-Tingling, Globetrotting Adventure For Young Readers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallopade International recently announced the release of an all-new series by award-winning author Carole Marsh. In "The Mystery of the Haunted Library," the author-turned-character and her rescue pup, Coconut, join four adventurous kids from the fictional Spanish Moss School as they to solve mysteries in some of the world's most famous libraries.

Get ready for suspense, discovery, history, and FUN in "The Mystery of the Haunted Library" series, ages 6-14!

"The Mystery of the Haunted Library" six-book series, ages 6-14.

Inspired by librarians at the American Association of School Libraries (AASL) conference, Marsh's latest release honors libraries' importance in shaping young minds. Her passion shines through, encouraging readers to view these institutions as hubs of discovery and learning, not just knowledge repositories.

"I grew up going to libraries. If I could, I would have lived in one. Sitting in a chair and reading until the library closed was my favorite thing from age six. We never want kids to think of libraries as boring or unessential," says Marsh. "A library is where answers are, where we find our passions, and where we match our interests to what we might become!"

"My goal is to highlight that libraries are cool places to be, to present examples of kids of all ages interacting with adults in today's world and building mutual interests and respect, to show young people collaborating, solving, and other essential skills," Marsh states. "After all, they're going where we can't go: to a future where kids need the confidence and abilities to change the world!"

The author garnered accolades for her popular "Real Kids - Real Places" series and has created a new cast of characters and adventures for a new generation of readers. In this captivating chapter book series, the author weaves fiction with narrative non-fiction and engaging graphic novel illustrations to keep kids reading as each page-turn reveals a new surprise. Her goal is to instill a love of reading, an appreciation of collaboration to solve problems, and a fascination with historical facts. As a finishing touch, she included Coconut, her real-life rescue pup, in the series, as she has gained a loveable reputation among Marsh's fan base.

"At a time when kids are stressed, a book can be a companion," insists the author. "And adding a lively, lovable dog adds charm and comedy like nothing else can!"

The new six-book series for ages 6-14 is now available for purchase at gallopade and Amazon.

