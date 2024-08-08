Jpmorgan Asset Management Launches Fundamental Data Science ETF Suite On Nasdaq

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funds leverage advanced data insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Management (JPMAM) today announced the launch of the Fundamental Data Science (FDS) Suite on the Stock Exchange. The Suite is comprised of three new active ETFs, incorporating data science for their portfolio construction: JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core (LCDS) , JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (MCDS) , and

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (SCDS) .

In managing the funds, the adviser employs a sophisticated investment approach that leverages data science to build a fundamentally selected equity portfolio. This data science-based investment process is currently applied to two strategies with over $15 billion in total assets under management: the JPMorgan Applied Data Science Value Fund (JPIVX) and the equity portfolio underlying the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ).

"The launch of the FDS Suite marks a key step in our active ETF strategy as we implement a fundamental approach to navigate today's complex markets," added Jonathan Sherman, Head of the U.S. Equity Investment Specialist Team at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "By combining advanced data science capabilities with our experienced investors and robust risk management, we aim to deliver outcomes that help clients reach their financial goals with confidence."

This process integrates research, data insights, and risk management by extracting valuable insights from various information sources. Using proprietary techniques, the adviser processes, analyzes and combines a wide array of data, including decades of proprietary fundamental research, company financial statements, and other relevant information, which help forecast the financial prospects of each security, identifying those that are priced favorably relative to their associated levels of risk.

Eric Moreau, executive director, and Andrew R. Stern, executive director, will serve as co-portfolio managers for the FDS Suite. Eric is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Core Equity Team and previously held roles on the Equity Data Science, Core Research, and U.S. Disciplined Core Equity Quantitative Research teams at JPMorgan, where he integrated his passions for data science and financial analysis.

Andrew R. Stern is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Core Equity Team, where he is the lead portfolio manager on the U.S. Sustainable Leaders and U.S. GARP Funds, and a co-portfolio manager on the Fundamental Data Science suite of funds. Andrew is also a long-tenured member of the firm's Sustainable Investment Leadership Team (SILT), and a voting member of JPMAM's North America Proxy Committee.

"ETFs are liquid, transparent, cost-effective, tax-efficient, and flexible-that's why ETF technology is quickly becoming the vehicle of choice for financial advisors, their clients, and increasingly, institutions," said Jed Laskowitz, Global Head of Asset Management Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We're thrilled to add the JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science suite of Active ETFs to our lineup."

The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF, Mid Core ETF, and Small Core ETF will be priced at 30, 35, and 40 basis points, respectively.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.2 trillion as of March 31, 2024, is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: . J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $337 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at .

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the JPMorgan ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF or visit

J.P. Morgan Funds are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA.

