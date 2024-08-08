There has been a significant shift towards outdoor recreation in recent years, especially since the pandemic, driven by a growing appreciation for nature, health and wellness concerns, and a desire for experiential leisure activities in the U.S. Camping and hiking represent accessible and affordable ways for individuals and families to engage with the outdoors, leading to increased demand for related products, a trend expected to continue during the forecast period.



Environmental awareness and a desire for sustainable products also contribute to the growth of the camping and hiking gear market. Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly and ethically produced gear, reflecting a broader societal shift toward more responsible consumption. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by incorporating sustainable materials, reducing waste, and adopting environmentally friendly practices in the production of camping and hiking gear which is expected to further drive the demand for camping & hiking gear in the U.S.

Younger generations, such as Millennials and Gen Z, are showing a strong preference for outdoor activities. They prioritize experiences over material possessions and are more health-conscious, placing a strong emphasis on physical and mental well-being. Camping and hiking are seen as excellent ways to stay active and reduce stress. This health and wellness trend drives these demographics to engage more in outdoor activities, augmenting the demand and sales of camping and hiking gear during the forecast period.

Moreover, the expansion of digital marketing and e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of camping and hiking gear. Online channels provide extensive product information, reviews, and comparisons, which help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. The convenience of online shopping, coupled with targeted digital marketing, is expected to boost sales of camping & hiking gear in the U.S. during the forecast period.

Major players in the U.S. camping & hiking gear market include The North Face Inc.; The Coleman Company, Inc.; Johnson Outdoors Inc.; Cascade Designs, Inc.; Osprey Packs, Inc.; and Exxel Outdoors, LLC, among others. Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to create innovative products that enhance the outdoor experience.

This includes the use of advanced materials, lightweight yet durable designs, and technology integration such as GPS tracking, solar charging capabilities, and smart textiles. Furthermore, Manufacturers are also collaborating with other well-known outdoor brands, influencers, and outdoor organizations to help increase their reach and credibility. These partnerships often result in co-branded products and joint marketing efforts that attract a wider audience.

U.S. Camping And Hiking Gear Market Report Highlights



Backpacks & daypacks held the largest share in the U.S. camping & hiking gear market in 2023. to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The rise in adventure and travel tourism has boosted the demand for reliable and durable backpacks and daypacks. Travelers and adventure tourists often require gear that can withstand different environments and activities, increasing the demand for these packs. Furthermore, modern backpacks and daypacks come with multiple compartments and organizational features that help consumers keep their gear more organized, further augmenting their adoption in the U.S.

The premium priced camping & hiking gear is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. As outdoor recreation becomes increasingly popular, there is a growing segment of enthusiasts who are willing to invest in premium gear to enhance their outdoor pursuits. This trend is driven by a desire for superior performance, comfort, and style, as well as a willingness to invest in quality gear that enhances the overall outdoor experience, driving the market for premium priced gear in the U.S. during the forecast period The sales through the sporting/ outdoor goods retailers held the largest share in the U.S. camping & hiking gear market in 2023. Many outdoor brands/ companies choose to partner exclusively with sporting/outdoor goods stores, offering unique products or special editions that are available through these channels. This exclusivity attracts customers seeking premium or limited-edition gear, boosting sales of the camping & hiking gear through this channel in the U.S.

Companies Featured



The North Face, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

The Coleman Company, Inc.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Cascade Designs, Inc.

Osprey Packs, Inc.

GSI Outdoors

Big Agnes, Inc.

NEMO Equipment, Inc. Exxel Outdoors, LLC

