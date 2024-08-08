Breezeline Voted Best Internet Provider In West Virginia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breezeline earns“Best in Mountaineer Country” for its internet service

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline , a leading internet, TV, phone and wireless in the U.S., has been selected Best Internet Provider in“The Best in Mountaineer Country” contest.



The vote-based contest highlights the best businesses, companies, and services in Mountaineer Country, which encompasses the seven West Virginia counties of Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor.

“The Best in Mountaineer Country” contest asks the public to nominate and vote for their favorite companies across dozens of categories. One winner in each category was selected based on total votes received during voting which occurred April 10-24. Winners were announced on August 7.

“We are honored that the people of West Virginia have chosen Breezeline as Best Internet Provider,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline.“The multi-million-dollar investment Breezeline has made in reliable, high-capacity, fiber internet with ultra-fast symmetrical speeds means residential and business internet customers in Monongalia County have access to the very best connected experience available today.”

In January, Breezeline announced that it had completed the construction phase of a two-year $42 million, 283-mile fiber expansion in Monongalia County. Cutting-edge fiber internet, TV, phone and mobile services are now available to more than 40,000 homes and businesses in the communities of Morgantown, Star City, Westover, Granville, Cheat Lake and Brookhaven in Monongalia County.

For more information about Breezeline, visit Breezeline.com .

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Breezeline is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV, and Phone services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as mobile service in most states in which it operates. Breezeline is a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA), which also operates in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name.

Media Contact

Andrew Walton

Breezeline

...