Anti-Lock Braking Systems Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Integration With Autonomous Driving Technologies And Advancements In Sensor And Data Processing Strengthens Business Case For Adoption
8/8/2024 11:32:26 AM
The "Anti-Lock Braking Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Anti-Lock Braking Systems is estimated at US$53.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$84.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the ABS market is driven by several factors reflecting technological advancements, regulatory requirements, and changing consumer behavior. The increasing emphasis on vehicle safety by consumers and regulatory bodies is a primary driver, as ABS has become a standard safety feature in new vehicles globally. Technological advancements, such as the development of integrated braking systems and the use of advanced materials to reduce weight and improve efficiency, are expanding the market's potential. The rise in electric and hybrid vehicles also contributes to market growth, as these vehicles require advanced braking systems to manage regenerative braking and other unique challenges.
Additionally, the growing popularity of autonomous and connected vehicles is spurring demand for sophisticated ABS systems that can work seamlessly with other ADAS technologies. Furthermore, the expansion of the automotive industry in emerging markets, coupled with rising disposable incomes and increased awareness of vehicle safety, is driving the adoption of ABS in these regions. These factors collectively highlight the dynamic and evolving nature of the ABS market, underscoring its critical role in the future of automotive safety.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hydraulic Unit Sub-System segment, which is expected to reach US$39.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.2%. The Electronic Control Unit Sub-System segment is also set to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $14.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.9% CAGR to reach $19.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ADVICS Co., Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Autoliv, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights Global Economic Update Anti-Lock Braking Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Emphasis on Vehicle Safety Drives Adoption of Advanced Anti-Lock Braking Systems Rising Consumer Awareness of Advanced Safety Features Spurs Market Growth for ABS Technological Advancements in Sensor and Data Processing Capabilities Expand Addressable Market Opportunities for ABS Integration of Anti-Lock Braking Systems with Autonomous Driving Technologies Strengthens Business Case for Adoption Growing Popularity of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Generates Demand for Specialized Anti-Lock Braking Solutions Development of Integrated Braking Systems Propels Market Growth for Anti-Lock Braking Technologies Adoption of Advanced Materials in ABS Enhances Efficiency and Performance of Braking Systems Increasing Demand for Connected and Smart Vehicles Drives Integration of ABS with Other Advanced ADAS Evolution of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Enhances Predictive Capabilities of Anti-Lock Braking Systems Shift Towards Lightweight Vehicle Components Drives Adoption of Advanced Anti-Lock Braking Materials
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 12 Featured)
ADVICS Co., Ltd. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Autoliv, Inc. Continental AG Delphi Technologies DENSO International Europe B.V. Haldex Brake Products Corporation Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. Robert Bosch GmbH
