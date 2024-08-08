“Little Yellowstone” Antlers Ranch: Wyoming's Most Expensive Ranch Hits The Market For $85 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In the same family since 1895, the Antlers Ranch has huge swaths of pristine Wyoming woodland with trophy fishing streams and lots of room to roam.

Along with a main house. there are a handful of other residences on the Antlers Ranch.

Owned by the same family since 1895

- Latham Jenkins, Associate Broker of Live Water PropertiesJACKSON HOLE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Latham Jenkins , Top-producing Broker with Live Water Properties, proudly presents one of the American West's most iconic and expansive properties, Antlers Ranch , has officially entered the market as Wyoming's most expensive ranch. Owned by the May family since 1895, this remarkable property is a testament to the enduring legacy of stewardship, conservation, and the rugged beauty of the American frontier.Located within the heart of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Antlers Ranch boasts an astounding ±16,532 deeded acres, with control over more than 40,000 acres. The ranch shares approximately 63 miles of border with federally or state-protected lands, including the Shoshone National Forest. This unique positioning, combined with the ranch's diverse topography-from river bottoms and irrigated pastures to timbered alpine peaks-creates a haven for a wide array of wildlife, including moose, elk, antelope, and both white-tailed and mule deer.Antlers Ranch is more than just a piece of land; it is a living, breathing ecosystem, often referred to as“Little Yellowstone.” The ranch is home to 330 species of wildlife and offers 18 miles of private live water, ideal for fly fishing and supporting trophy big game hunting. The territorial water rights associated with the property ensure consistent hay production and guarantee that the natural resources that make this ranch so special are preserved for future generations.“For over a century, the May family has worked, stewarded, and loved this land,” said Latham Jenkins.“Antlers Ranch is not just a property; it's a legacy-one that offers unparalleled opportunities for those who cherish the rugged beauty of the West and the unique lifestyle that comes with it.”Antlers Ranch represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of the American West's history, blending the functionality of a working ranch with the tranquility of a wildlife sanctuary. With its breathtaking landscapes, abundant wildlife, and vast expanses of protected land, Antlers Ranch stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of the West.You can see more about Antlers Ranch here:For showings or specific info about the property, please contact Latham Jenkins, 307.690.1642 or visit:About Latham Jenkins, Realtor:Latham's personal mantra – connecting people with experiences – informs all that he does. It's how he guides each buyer through this life-changing transaction, driven by his three areas of“hyper-local” expertise: real estate services, lifestyle insights and valued relationships with premier financial planners. With Latham, buyers find more than a home; they find a way of life. In 2023, Jenkins continued his streak of excellence by ranking number two in individual sales volume for Wyoming in 2022 and number one in 2021. In 2021, Jenkins was named Live Water Properties' Top Producing National Broker.About Live Water Jackson HoleLive Water Jackson Hole is a division of Live Water Properties, a national ranch brokerage operating in 12 states. Live Water Jackson Hole represents residential, estate and ranch properties in the greater Jackson Hole area of Wyoming.

