Philly Based Indie Short Film Crossfaded Achieves Greenlit Status Through Successful Crowdfunding Campaign

CrossFaded Philly Cast and Crew surround Writer Director G. Abrom Henries

A Tale of friendship, love and redemption to be filmed on the streets of Philadelphia

- Executive Producer Eagle River Productions, Lachlan MacnabPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated indie short film "CrossFaded" has officially been given the green light for production after hitting its crowdfunding goal on the Seed and Spark platform raising a total of $17,873. This joint venture between The Philadelphia Film Company and Eagle River Productions is set to begin filming on September 19, 2024, in various locations throughout south Philadelphia."We couldn't be more grateful to those who believe in us and our story," said G. Abrom Henries, founder of The Philadelphia Film Company. "This film is a passion project for all involved, and we are thrilled to see it come to life on the screen."Executive producer and founder of Eagle River Productions, Lachlan Macnab, added, "Having worked with G on multiple film projects in the past, we knew that his story set in the streets of Philly would resonate with audiences worldwide. We are excited to bring together talents from both sides of the globe to create something truly special.""CrossFaded", with the tagline Live Your Best Life in the Worst Way Possible, follows the journey of a group of friends navigating the highs and lows of life in the vibrant city of Philadelphia. With a talented cast and crew on board, this film promises to be a must-see for indie film enthusiasts everywhere.Featuring music by Grammy award-winning Dai Misyazaki, "CrossFaded" is set to captivate audiences with its compelling soundtrack.Production is set to begin in September, with a release date slated for 2025. Stay tuned for filming updates, extra call outs and behind-the-scenes insights as "CrossFaded" comes to life on the screen.For more information, visit the film's official Instagram at or

CrossFaded Film: Live your best life in the worst way possible