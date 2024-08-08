Paris Olympics: Gambhir, Sehwag Hail Hockey Team For Winning 2Nd Bronze In A Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 8 (IANS) The Indian men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir and former cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the second consecutive bronze in the on Thursday.

India beat Spain 2-1 at Yves-du-Manoir in the Paris Olympics to win back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympic Games. A befitting farewell to legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who played his last international hockey match here on Thursday.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') scored an important double for India, and the team gave it their all to make this feat happen. Winning the quarterfinal, with just 10 members on the pitch, and then returning from a heartbreak loss in the semifinal against Germany, India showed their grit to end their campaign on the podium.

"Hockey is an emotion” Jai Hind! Perfect farewell to our champion #Shreejesh! Brilliant Bronze," Gambhir posted on X.

Gambhir's former batting partner Virender Sehwag also joined him to congratulate the Indian team on winning two successive medals in men's hockey after a gap of 52 years. They had last won bronze medals in the 1968 and 1972 Olympic Games.

"Brilliant effort from the boys to beat Spain and a second consecutive Olympic bronze for our boys. Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia," Sehwag wrote on X.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended wishes to the team and wrote, "Mubarkaa @TheHockeyIndia well done Shero."

Legendary spinner and former India head coach Anil Kumble lauded the team for making a strong comeback in the match after going 0-1 down early in the game.

"Absolutely stunning play by the Indian Hockey team to fight back and get the game after trailing 1-0 in the first quarter! @13harmanpreet has led the team by example! Big congratulations @TheHockeyIndia

on winning the bronze medal!" Kumble wrote on X.

The veteran also highlighted Sreejesh's stellar career and congratulated him on editing it on the high.

"Couldn't have asked for a better way to draw curtains on a stellar career. Congratulations, @16Sreejesh, on winning the consecutive Olympic Bronze! Your contributions to Indian hockey have been nothing short of extraordinary. Your skill and commitment have inspired countless athletes. Happy retirement!," he added.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad showered praise on the Indian team's medal-winning performance and wrote, "Outstanding display by Team India and a much-deserved medal for our boys. @TheHockeyIndia."