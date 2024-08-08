Skylinetm On The Horizon - Pioneer Millworks Unveils Sustainable Modular Cladding System

SkylineTM is a multifaceted and customizable wood cladding system developed from over thirty years of building material experience and sustainable practices. Created with a variety of uses in mind, SkylineTM will work for commercial or residential, interior or exterior, urban or pastoral, and is limited only by your design intent. Available in an abundance of lengths, widths, and milling heights, Skyline'sTM combinations and diversity of uses is infinite. Just as important as Skyline'sTM flexibility and ease of use, is that its substrate is mindfully sourced.

SkylineTM exterior siding is FSC-certified and cradle-to-cradle gold Accoya®, a top choice for longevity, rot resistance, and material health. No matter the design or usage, Accoya is a stable wood and allows for easy installation. SkylineTM exterior comes prefinished in three colors with two coats on its face and one on its back. The cladding will have no problem withstanding elements and is easy to refinish over time.

For interior applications SkylineTM comes ready to install in a variety of nine custom colors inspired by dramatic metropolitan landscapes from across the world. This FSC-certified hardwood is prefinished in a natural low-VOC matte finish that allows for depth of color and shadow. The paneling is designed to be mixed and matched in hue and dimension-choose contrasting colors for a specialized look, or tone-on-tone for a more nuanced feel.

Pioneer Millworks Operation Manager Jonathan Taylor who helped develop SkylineTM said, "We wanted to create a dimensional paneling option in wood that allowed designers to really play," shares Taylor. "Yes, we're wood people so we were going to use wood in some form to make SkylineTM. But which woods were a real conversation. Which species would provide the stability for this tongue

& grooved slat system to work and be easily installed, while allowing designers to focus on color, dimension, and shadow. And then factor in wanting to use solid wood, with no binding chemicals or plastics, for planet & human health-the decisions are intentional. We hope this gives designers real freedom to play and create some incredible dimensional landscapes in wood."

Pioneer Millworks SkylineTM cladding provides a plethora of important strategies for designers, builders and homeowners. Its inherent elements focusing on sustainability, flexibility, and creativity while revolutionizing exterior and interior siding design.

ABOUT PIONEER MILLWORKS

Pioneer Millworks was founded in the Finger Lakes Region of New York in the early 1990s as a company reclaiming industrial and agricultural timbers for use in timber frame buildings. The company has since grown to over 100 coworkers, with mills in Farmington, New York and McMinnville, Oregon, that supply commercial and residential clients throughout North America with sustainable and reclaimed wood flooring, paneling, and siding. The company became 100% employee-owned through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) in 2018 and was #13 of Rochester Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Companies in 2023. For more, visit

