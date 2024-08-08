8,000 California Youth To Receive Backpacks From Health Net To Support Their Education Ahead Of The 2024-25 School Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnerships with local clinics, providers, community-based organizations and others provide students with backpacks, resources and information .

Health Net , one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care plans and a company of Centene Corporation

(NYSE: CNC ), partnered with more than 30 providers, Federally Qualified Health Centers, clinics, community-based organizations and chambers across the state to deliver 8,000 backpacks stuffed with information and resources directly to students and families in the communities they serve.

"The start of the school year is an exciting time for students, but the expense of a new backpack each year can often be a challenge for some families," said Plan Chief Product President at Health Net, Martha

Santana-Chin. "We're proud to once again work with our partners across the state to help students and their families prepare for the upcoming school year."



Health Net utilizes the expertise and relationships local organizations have within their communities to deliver the best care to those in need and ensure every child is prepared to succeed in the upcoming school year. Through these partnerships and resources, Health Net has increased health awareness and alleviated financial challenges for families, allowing them to focus on other aspects of their child's education.

"For the past two years we have been excited to partner with Health Net to provide backpacks to hundreds of local youths," said Executive Vice President at Greater Sacramento Urban League, Dr.

Jahmese Williams. "Our goal is to remove as many barriers as possible to ensure local youth feel they have the resources, preparation, and support needed to excel academically."

"Helpline Youth Counseling truly appreciates the generosity of Health Net as the backpack giveaway has been a staple event of our agency for years. The surrounding community often depends on the backpack giveaway to ensure their children have what they need to have a successful school year," said Director of Programs at Helpline Youth Counseling, Adrian Chavez. "With the support of Health Net, we are able to provide the tools to support the youth and children."

Using the backpacks as another means to educate and inform the communities they serve, Health Net included health related informative flyers in both English and Spanish at the family-focused community events. The flyers provided information about

Medi-Cal enrollment, telehealth and available resources for whole person health support.

Health Net is committed to supporting the health and well-being of all Californians, including its youth. The organization has awarded millions in grants that inform, educate and support localized programs which aim to help children with complex issues related to physical, behavioral and oral needs.

To learn more about Health Net's industry-leading efforts to advance health equity and increase access to care, visit

BridgingtheDivideCA .

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 90,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state.



