Zumba Fitness And Noom Join Forces To Bring Exciting Offerings To Health And Wellness Communities Worldwide

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumba, the global leader in dance fitness, and Noom, the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic prevention and empowering people to live better longer, are proud to announce an exciting partnership aimed at helping individuals worldwide to achieve their and goals like never before. Through this dynamic collaboration, Zumba and Noom plan to offer a comprehensive array of resources, support, and expertise to help individuals embark on their journey towards a healthier and happier lifestyle.

As part of the partnership, Noom members will gain exclusive access to premium Zumba content through the Noom app, allowing them to infuse their fitness routines with the energy, excitement, and effectiveness of Zumba's renowned workouts. From exhilarating dance routines to targeted fitness sessions, Noom members will enjoy a diverse range of options to keep them motivated and engaged on their wellness journey.

Additionally, Zumba® Instructors will have the opportunity to broaden their skill set and impact by becoming Noom Mindset Coaches for free (for a limited time).

This unique offering enables Zumba Instructors to learn Noom's combination of psychology, technology, and human coaching methodologies. Once trained, Noom Mindset Coaches will have the opportunity to deepen their relationships with their existing clients by serving as their behavior change coach on the Noom platform, and some will further unlock the ability to expand their networks to new clients from Noom as well.

"Through a combination of psychology, technology, and coaching, Noom's proven programming is designed to improve whole-person health. This is why we are thrilled to partner with Zumba to offer our members access to engaging and effective fitness content, while providing Zumba Instructors with the opportunity to become Noom Mindset Coaches," said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom.

"Separately, each of our platforms has helped millions of people meet their personal health and wellness goals. Together, we will enable these individuals to cultivate even healthier habits and transform their lives for the better."

Zumba CEO Alberto Perlman added: "At Zumba, we are committed to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives through the joy of dance and fitness. Beyond this, we are always looking for ways to support our instructors and give them access to growth opportunities. Teaming up with Noom allows us to extend their reach and impact, continuing to provide others with the tools and support they need to make lasting lifestyle changes."

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded dance fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 185 countries. Zumba® blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. In 2023, Zumba launched CIRCL MobilityTM, a revolutionary new program designed to unlock the body's full potential through flexibility, breathwork, and mobility exercises. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, VR +MR experiences, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-ConcertTM events.

and Facebook .

About Noom:

Noom

is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer, through an unwavering commitment to innovation and whole-person health. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to promote positive behavior and healthy habits, in an effort to promote healthspan and better living. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med

Center Of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter

and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Zumba Fitness