A Year With Voiceitt: Celebrating 34Th Anniversary Of The ADA

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voiceitt , a pioneering leader in inclusive Voice AI, marks the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, celebrating company milestones and progress in the national work to promote equal opportunity for people with disabilities.

Voiceitt was founded with the aim to build breakthrough and affordable speech recognition to help people with disabilities be understood by voice and live more independently. Voiceitt's AI-driven technology, which is available as a consumer app and an API enabling integration with other platforms and services, is transforming lives by enabling people with speech and motor disabilities to order coffee, collaborate with colleagues, and communicate with people they love, using their voices.

In August 2023, Voiceitt launched its

stand-alone web application, the Voiceitt2 app . To mark the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Voiceitt celebrates a year with its signature communication product, toward its mission to leverage AI to increase opportunities and quality of life for people with disabilities.

A Year with Voiceitt - Milestones & Achievements:



Data-Driven Innovation: Voiceitt recognized the need for diverse speech data and built extensive datasets representing atypical speech patterns, filling a critical gap in traditional speech recognition systems, which are often not designed to recognize non-standard speech, especially those of people with speech disabilities.

User-Centric Development: Voiceitt's next-generation technology powering the Voiceitt2 app and its commercial API, was shaped by extensive user feedback, incorporating features like spontaneous speech recognition, personalized vocabulary, and enhanced speed and accuracy.

Expanded Accessibility: Voiceitt2 is now available on all internet-connected devices, including integrations with popular virtual meeting platforms, and a Chrome extension for seamless speech-to-text capabilities.

Global Partnerships: Voiceitt has forged strategic partnerships with organizations like RAZ Mobility (North America), Adapt-IT (United Kingdom) , SuperYou Tech (Australia) , and more in the horizon, expanding its reach and impact worldwide. Championing updates to ADA to reflect new realities of today's AI: Voiceitt also championed further progress in the legislative and policy realm to update the ADA to reflect realities of AI, including the role of inclusive voice AI to make digital environments more accessible. For example, a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ruling covering Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ensures the accessibility of web content and mobile apps for people with disabilities. This ruling followed other recent legislation, such as the Communications, Video, and Technology Accessibility Act (CVTA) . Voiceitt is committed to developing inclusive Voice AI solutions that empower individuals with disabilities to achieve their full integration into all aspects of society, and to supporting its partners and stakeholders in adhering to these new standards of accessibility and inclusivity.

Voiceitt: Building on Success

Leveraging the insights gained from user feedback on Voiceitt's earlier product, an iOS app, Voiceitt2 emerged as a significant leap forward in assistive communication technology.

Voiceitt is a speech-to-text Assistive Technology (AT) and Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) software that allows people with non-standard speech, accented speech or aging voice to use their voice for communication with others or with technology.

Testimonials from the Voiceitt community often highlight the transformative nature of the technology. Many users report increased confidence in social interactions, improved academic or professional performance, and a greater sense of autonomy. Voiceitt has become an essential tool, breaking down communication barriers and fostering a more inclusive society.

Esther Klang : "Voiceitt has given me the ability to participate in meetings and express my ideas clearly, something I never thought possible. Voiceitt drastically reduces the time I spend writing and responding to emails because I am able to use speech-to-text which I never dreamed could be a feasible option for me."

On the anniversary of Voiceitt2, Voiceitt continues the pursuit of even more advanced communication solutions. Future developments include:



Continuous Innovation: Voiceitt remains committed to exploring new frontiers in Voice AI, including integrations with workplace and educational platforms, smart home devices and virtual assistants. Language Expansion: Projects are underway to extend Voiceitt's capabilities to other languages, further breaking down communication barriers globally.

Voiceitt was born out of the realization that communication is a fundamental human need. For people worldwide with situations like cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, degenerative disease, stroke and brain injury, speech disabilities can present a significant barrier. Voiceitt has also demonstrated the flexibility and inclusivity of its next-generation speech recognition technology for individuals who are Deaf and hard-of-hearing with non-standard speech.

Voiceitt aimed to revolutionize this landscape by developing technology to understand and interpret a wide range of speech patterns, regardless of clarity or fluency, empowering individuals to communicate freely and confidently, breaking down barriers and fostering inclusion. Voiceitt now empowers a diverse community, and is learning the ways in which accessible voice AI can change their lives.

Ultimately, the future of Voiceitt lies in its continued commitment to user-centered design and innovation. By staying attuned to the evolving needs of the Voiceitt community, it has the potential to redefine the possibilities for individuals with disabilities.

About Voiceitt:

Voiceitt

is a leading provider of speech recognition technology designed to empower individuals with speech disabilities. Through innovative AI-powered solutions, Voiceitt enables users to communicate effectively, participate fully in society, and achieve their personal and professional goals.

Sign up today to try Voiceitt for Free

and experience the transformative power of inclusive communication.

