Iceland Seafood International Hf: 1H 2024 Results And Investors Meeting
8/8/2024 11:16:54 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iceland Seafood will release its interim consolidated financial statement for the first half of 2024 after market close on August 20th, 2024. This represents a change from the previously scheduled date of August 22nd, moving the publication forward by two days.
On the same day, at 4:30 PM GMT, the company will host a live webcast in Icelandic from its headquarters. Participants in the online meeting are welcome to submit questions in writing both before and during the webcast by emailing ....
A LINK to the webcast and the investor presentation will be provided prior to the start of the meeting.
