TILT Holdings Launches Flower By Edie Parker In Pennsylvania

PHOENIX, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the“Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQB: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced the Pennsylvania launch of its partnership with Flower by Edie Parker. The Flower by Edie Parker brand is now being distributed and sold throughout the state of Pennsylvania through a production and distribution partnership with TILT subsidiary, Standard Farms, LLC. Edie Parker is nationally recognized as the leading female founded, female operated lifestyle brand merging the worlds of fashion and cannabis. Earlier this summer, Flower by Edie Parker launched its colorful product suite with cannabis flower; its first product in the state and is now launching its line of vapes in the coming weeks.



Products in the vape launch include a variety of custom strains blended collaboratively with TILT Holdings and Flower by Edie Parker. Flavors include Morning Bloom, Lemon Cowgirl, and Pink Mirage, and are available in one (1) gram vape cartridges and as half gram (0.5) all-in-one devices, featuring custom designs. The flower launch includes a full line of unique hybrid, indica, and sativa strains sold in 1/8 ounce jars.

“TILT Holdings is proud to support the launch of Flower by Edie Parker's iconic brand in the Pennsylvania market,” said Tim Conder, Chief Executive Officer of TILT Holdings.“The initial sell through leading up to launch has been impressive and we look forward to continuing to expand the presence of Flower by Edie Parker statewide as we work toward our shared missions of increasing safe access to cannabis.”

“Working with a company as experienced as TILT Holdings has made our entry to the Pennsylvania market a great experience,” said Brett Heyman, Founder and Creative Director of Flower by Edie Parker.“I'm confident that together we will continue to make our mark on the incredible communities and industry in the state.”

Pennsylvania retailers interested in carrying Flower by Edie Parker may contact TILT's wholesale team to order

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 40 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit .

About Flower by Edie Parker

Flower by Edie Parker, the leading female-founded and female-operated cannabis lifestyle brand, ushers in a new generation of cannabis consumers with an irreverent and bold collection of design-forward accessories and cannabis accouterments. Merging the worlds of fashion and cannabis, Flower by Edie Parker continues to break barriers and de-stigmatize the use of the plant. Priced from $8 to $800, Flower by Edie Parker's accessory collection features gorgeous acrylic, ceramic and hand blown glass accessories and a distinctly canna-friendly take on their signature acrylic bags. Since launching in 2019, Flower by Edie Parker & The Edie Parker Foundation aim to help those, primarily women and children, whose lives have been affected by low level drug offenses. Partner organizations include and have included the Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, The Last Prisoner Project, Feeding America, City Meals on Wheels & more. Visit edie-parker.com or @EdieParkerFlower for more information.

