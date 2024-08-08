(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Automotive Sports Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing Biggest Deals, Sports League, Brands and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete overview of the automotive sector sector across the APAC region. The report includes insight and sector and brand analysis.

Automotive companies have a total of 104 active deals with soccer properties across the APAC region which clearly makes this the sport most numerically involved in sport sponsorship, beating rugby league by 78 deals. Rugby league ranks second with 26 deals. Automotive brands have managed to secure deals with various National Rugby League (NRL) teams and with competitions mostly based in Australia. Deals with sports teams dominate the market, both in terms of volume and value.

The deal Kia has with the Australian Open is worth $15 million annually which is $1 million higher than Toyota's second highest deal with the Australian rules football (AFL) the fully professional competition of Australian rules football. MRF Tyres have one of the longest contract length agreements of any automotive company. The brand has in place an eight-year agreement with the Indian cricket star Virat Kohli worth $17.05 million. Cricket deals, including the Chennai Super Kings, Women's Premier League and Australian Cricket occupy some of the biggest annual agreements across all the sector deals. The Chennai Super Kings partnership with TVS Eurogrip is one of the largest of these deals, worth an estimated $4.48 million across three years.

A detailed overview of the automotive sector across the APAC region. Outlining sectors influence in sports sponsorship and the main brands involved in attaining lucrative deals across multiple sports.

