Fastwyre Broadband Revolutionizes Connectivity In Central Alabama With State-Of-The-Art Fiber Optic Network

Fastwyre has successfully completed the construction of its advanced fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure, ensuring unparalleled connectivity across Moundville. The Company's commitment to this area, which previously operated under the name Moundville Telephone Company, is strengthened by its deep-rooted history here. The upgrade to Fastwyre Broadband's network marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing internet accessibility for the local community. Residents and businesses alike can now enjoy internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second with future plans for up to 10 gigabits per second.

“We are thrilled to announce that our high-speed internet services are now live in Moundville, along with phone, TV, and business services. This launch symbolizes our dedication to bringing cutting-edge fiber networks to this region,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband.“Our longstanding connection to Moundville and Central Alabama underpins our commitment to deliver reliable internet services that empower residents and foster the growth of local businesses. Enhanced internet accessibility is crucial for everyday tasks, whether for work or leisure, and we are excited to bring these advancements to the community.”

The newly deployed network allows residents and businesses to benefit from symmetrical upload and download speeds, enhancing the streaming, multimedia sharing, virtual learning, and telehealth experience. Reflecting on the successful completion of the upgrades, Corey Hodge, Market Manager for Fastwyre's Central Alabama region, stated,“The completion of this project means that Moundville residents now have access to exceptional internet speeds at affordable rates, starting as low as $34.99 per month. This will significantly improve the quality of life and business operations in the region."

Delivering next-generation broadband services to rural, underserved communities is central to Fastwyre's mission. The Company's presence in Moundville is a testament to its ongoing commitment to advance connectivity in areas that have long been overlooked. The team, many of whom are long-time residents of Moundville, embodies the commitment to excellence and community involvement.“We strive to be more than just a service provider. We are an integral part of the community, participating in local activities and sponsorships to ensure the continuous development and prosperity of the areas we serve,” added Hodge.“Our goal is to make a tangible, positive impact on the communities of Moundville and beyond.”

Symmetrical speeds which enable equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content.

Reliable, high-speed, high-quality connections that allow streaming on multiple devices.

No data caps, overages or installation fees. Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low latency to ensure high-speed performance.

In celebration of this milestone, Fastwyre is delighted to invite all residents to a spectacular event on Saturday, August 10th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at 371 Corr Ave, Moundville, AL. This event marks the introduction of fiber internet to Moundville, a transformative step towards enhanced connectivity for the community. Enjoy a day of fun activities for all ages, including cotton candy, a petting zoo, a dunking booth, a bouncy house, ring toss, games, and more. Come celebrate this milestone with us and immerse yourself in festive activities, delicious treats, and community camaraderie!

To check service availability in your neighborhood, visit .

For more information about Fastwyre Broadband services, residents and business owners may call Fastwyre's customer service line at 833-463-FAST or visit the website at .

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network. Fastwyre entered the Alabama market with its purchase of Moundville Telephone Company in early 2023 and has plans to expand its best-in-class fiber optic network within Alabama. Beyond Alabama, Fastwyre operates in Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services, delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at .

