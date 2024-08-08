Glogrid Solutions LLC, USA Signs A Strategic Alliance With A 37-Year-Old Manufacturing Company- Behnke Enterprises Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FARLEY, IOWA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GloGrid Solutions LLC, USA is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Behnke Enterprises Inc. , a 37-year-old company, renowned for its advanced and engineering capabilities. Behnke will be the exclusive manufacturing partner of GloGrid in the USA. This strategic alliance is in line with GloGrid's vision of the GCLR project, to provide a seamless, integrated solution that combines global sourcing with local USA manufacturing excellence.A Strategic PartnerThis collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies and is designed to address the evolving needs of OEMs including cost optimization and just-in-time deliveries. GloGrid's global reach and Behnke's local manufacturing capabilities will ensure OEMs receive cost-competitive solutions without compromising on quality and delivery.All Under One RoofThis alliance offers a comprehensive solution including manufacturing (cutting, bending, machining, welding, assembly, painting) and distribution (global sourcing, warehousing and VMI), all under one roof, simplifying the global supply chain for the OEMs. This partnership also offers significant benefits to OEMs existing global supply base, providing local containment solutions for sorting, rework, repainting, and spot buy or immediate production needs.About GloGrid Solutions LLCGloGrid Solutions LLC, USA is established to lead the Global Cost Local Reach (GCLR) project, an initiative designed to meet and exceed the expectations of OEMs in North America. By leveraging GloGrid's worldwide reach and alliance with a local US manufacturing company, we aim to deliver cost-competitive, high-quality and efficient solutions that meet the diverse needs of OEMs in North America.For more information about GloGrid Solutions LLC, USA and the GCLR Project, please visit or contact ...

Nikhil Kurhade

GloGrid Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

...