BRAGGS® Cartilli® Quietly Announce Collective ONE BRANDTM To Drive Impactful Change & Unity In The World Through Fashion

- President Reginald Trent Braggs, ONE BRANDLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- THE BRAGGS FAMILY TM️ and The Cartilli Family TM️ proudly announce the creation of ONE BRAND TM️, a luxury fashion brand uniting two esteemed families of designers. Two families, one brand. The Cartilli Family hails from the Kingdom of Denmark, while THE BRAGGS FAMILYTM️ calls the United States of America home. Despite their different cultural backgrounds and geographic locations, these families share a unified vision of oneness. Their mission, through all, is to make a meaningful impact on both the Earth and humanity as one.ONE BRANDTM️ is committed to giving back a percentage of each transaction to charity. The exact percentage will be announced shortly. Customers and members will have the unique opportunity to choose the charity they wish to support and impact, pioneering a new approach to philanthropy by enabling giving from the heart with a true passion and sincere purpose. The brand will implement KYC (Know Your Customer) processes to accommodate charities not already listed, ensuring every customer can support the most meaningful causes that they feel the most compelled to uplift. This innovative model aims to spotlight both the biggest and smallest of charities, giving all charities exposure and support through the collective action of ONE BRAND's community. By prioritizing both impact and profitability, ONE BRANDTM️ envisions a more positive future for the Earth.Additionally, ONE BRANDTM️ will facilitate the dissemination of individual and corporate press releases to celebrate and promote these positive impact events occurring worldwide, showcasing the positivity and highlighting within the media the good news that is happening with each charitable transaction.ONE BRANDTM️ is for those who consider the ability to give back as the ultimate luxury and who desire to make a significant impact, fostering a more connected and valuable world.“This partnership is transformative, not just for our families but for humanity, the Earth, and all life within it,” said Reginald Trent Braggs, CEO and President of ONE BRANDTM️.“We are thrilled to collaborate with The Cartilli Family to bring high-quality luxury lifestyle design apparel that promotes global good above maximizing profit. Through this partnership, we offer a unique opportunity for our customers and members to experience the joy of giving back in an impactful and unprecedented manner. It is an honor to work with great partners like The Cartilli Family, who share a creative and philanthropic spirit and a commitment to the collective experience.”“We have always been at the forefront of creating experiences centered on love and community,” said Ebru Cartilli, Chief Impact Officer at ONE BRANDTM️.“Partnering with THE BRAGGS FAMILYTM️, who exemplify cooperation and service, further advances our mission. Our product line, infused with compassion and unity, elevates how we engage as one while expressing our true authentic selves. We look forward to collaborating and bringing our shared vision to life. We are all responsible to the world and to each other and it will take all of us consciously making this world a better place.”As part of this new partnership, BRAGGS®️ and Cartilli®️ will explore opportunities to feature developing products, services, and events. Additional details will be announced at a later date. On April, 4, 2024, THE BRAGGS FAMILY announced their return to the United States, with the last remaining family member still in the process of returning to Los Angeles, California. THE BRAGGS FAMILY has been scattered abroad since 2004, when the US government deployed the family as diplomats to a kingdom in the Middle East to promote stability and peace during a time of hostility. While other American families were evacuated, THE BRAGGS FAMILY were the family chosen by The United States government to be sent in to advance cooperation and peace. They now aim to share their experiences of bringing light and love in the darkest conditions through mutual respect and recognition of the beautiful, unique differences of all.ONE BRANDTM️ offers a "Shared Reality" through both online and offline transactions, with forthcoming pop-up venues and more exciting news and updates coming in the future.

