Protiviti Honored With ASAP Alliance Excellence Award

by the Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP), in the Best Ecosystem Solution category for its work with SAP. Alliance Excellence awards are given to organizations that have successfully nurtured strategic alliances positively impacting their business through increased revenue, penetration of new segments, enhanced products or services, or social impact.

The Best Ecosystem Solution award recognizes a group of at least four partners that jointly deliver an innovative solution for a specific client/customer or set of clients/customers.

Protiviti's award-winning solution brings together expertise on a number of products, including AWS's cloud solutions and the Microsoft Copilot GenAI engine to integrate with SAP's suite of offerings.



"There are many challenges when you're building an ecosystem around a major platform like SAP, and that is because technology is so dynamic and changing rapidly," said Claudia Kuzma, CA-AM, global ecosystem program leader, Protiviti. "What was relevant 18 months ago is not as relevant today. At Protiviti, we constantly review emerging technologies and other services to best meet our clients' needs."



Protiviti's global

ecosystem program

is comprised of more than 70 strategic partnerships that span industries and the firm's consulting practices, including Technology Consulting, Business Performance Improvement, Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Digital, Legal Consulting, Risk and Compliance, and Managed Solutions. To facilitate its alliances, Protiviti has developed a proprietary Ecosystem Maturity Model that crystallizes a roadmap for each ally vendor's evolution and growth. Based on this model and several accelerators, including a process for kickstarting joint solution development efforts, Protiviti then shepherds the alliance partners through a series of phases designed to promote a higher maturity level.

Protiviti has been recognized with several other awards related to its ecosystem program, including a Blackline APAC Regional Consultancy of the Year award (2024); as a Microsoft Compliance and Privacy Trailblazer Award winner (2023); a finalist for Microsoft Canada Impact Awards (2023); an Ardoq Partner of the Year award (2023); as the ServiceNow EMEA Emerging Growth Markets Partner of the Year (2023); as the Workiva EMEA Emerging Partner of the Year (2023); and an ASAP Alliance Excellence Award for our Protiviti-Microsoft partnership (2023).

Protiviti ( ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.



Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI ).



