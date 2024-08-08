Celebrate Halloween Abroad Where It All Started, Get Spooktacular In Ireland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is steadily approaching, and

Celtic Tours is announcing the last few seats available on our trending Halloween Spooktacular tour. Every year we bring guests to Ireland and Derry, Ireland specifically, to enjoy the largest Halloween celebration in the world! Travelers dress up, experience the thrills, and gather at the numerous celebrations to learn where Halloween first started. The tour runs from October 28, 2024, through November 3, 2024. During this time, will experience the official Halloween Festival and parade in the walled city of Derry along with fireworks, a ghost tour, haunted site visits, a Derry Girls tour, Dublin sightseeing and Donegal stops.

The last available date to book this tour is August 24, 2024, so act fast to book this frighteningly, fun Ireland Halloween Tour today. Use promo code OLS-HAL100 to save $100 per person on the last few seats left!

"This is an exciting and fun way for travelers to see multiple cities in Ireland, while also embracing the thrilling holiday where it all began!" stated Celtic Tours Owner, Noel Murphy. "It's a special tour we offer every year for a reason."

And if you don't have time to attend the tour this year, don't worry! In 2025, The Spooktacular Tour will be up and running once again fulfilling all your haunted Halloween desires.



About Celtic Tours

In business for over 50 years, Celtic Tours was founded in 1972 by owner Noel Murphy. As a leading European tour operator, we are pleased to offer many destinations to choose from, making Celtic Tours your one stop for all your European travel needs. Celtic Tours operates escorted motorcoach tours of Ireland for 5,6,7,9 and 11 days in 2024. Tours operate weekly. Celtic also offers private tailored itineraries for groups. Special departures operate for St. Patrick's Day and Halloween. Ample 2025 rates are also available. In addition, Celtic Tours also offers chauffer driven tours, self-drive and golf tours of Ireland and Europe.

Trust Celtic Tours to plan your next guided tour, European self-drive experience or chauffeur touring options.

