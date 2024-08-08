(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Transition Strategies of Oil & Contractors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses the strategies adopted by oil and gas contractors to enable energy transition, identifying key avenues available for this shift. It highlights major upcoming energy transition projects being developed by these contractors, providing insights into their commitment and direction. The report analyzes market signals from oil and gas contractors, including deals, patents, and hiring activities related to energy transition.

Contractors would play a pivotal role in enabling their clients-primarily oil & gas companies-to implement sustainable energy solutions. All major contractors have announced strategies for cutting their emissions to fulfill the decarbonization pledges of their headquartered countries. Contractors are turning to low-carbon energy sources-including hydrogen, renewable power, and bioenergy-to achieve net zero in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

Additionally, it provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas contractors within the energy transition theme, offering a comprehensive understanding of how these companies are navigating and contributing to the transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

Reasons to Buy



Identify major upcoming projects by oil and gas contractors related to renewable power, low-carbon hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and renewable refineries.

Provides capacity outlook for low-carbon hydrogen, carbon capture, renewable power, renewable fuels, and energy storage.

Provides a contracts analysis of oil and gas contractors Oil and gas contractors lag specialists in low carbon project development. Identify and benchmark key oil and gas contractors and their position in energy transition theme.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Thematic Briefing

3. Why Oil and Gas Contractors Need an Energy Transition Strategy

4. Company Profiles

5. Appendices

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aker Solutions

Technip Energies

Petrofac

Saipem

Wood plc Worley

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900