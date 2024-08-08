Technology Innovator Ron Carter Revolutionizes Video Surveillance With GLO AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The developer behind Ring doorbell technology launches his new AI-powered security solution.

- Ron Carter, CEO of 1AHEAD TechnologiesCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Technology pioneer Ron Carter, known for developing the revolutionary doorbell technology behind RING, is once again pushing the boundaries of innovation with GLO AI . With an insatiable drive to transform the way we live and interact with technology, Carter has ventured into the e-commerce sector, founding 1AHEAD Technologies, the company that is redefining video surveillance with its latest groundbreaking product, GLO (Global Logistics Optimizer), an AI-powered security solution.Building on the foundation of smart doorbell technology, GLO integrates artificial intelligence to elevate security measures to unprecedented levels and significantly enhance entry point security for homes and businesses.GLO ensures that every package, visitor, and entry occurrence is managed with utmost efficiency and security. Through machine learning, Carter has now reimagined how entry points can be protected against theft and other threats.“We understood, for the first time in history, that we can use images for access,” said Ron Carter, CEO of 1AHEAD Technologies.“This unique approach eliminates the need for physical keys, using personalized digital keys that ensure secure access to homes and businesses. Each visitor is granted a specific key, minimizing security risks."GLO also provides unique images for delivery service workers, enabling them to interact directly with the AI-integrated entry management device. By presenting their digital key, delivery personnel receive precise instructions on where to safely place packages, and can even place them just inside entry points or in a smart receptacle, protected from theft.GLO is designed to support more than just the elimination of porch pirates. It offers valuable applications for e-commerce, real estate sales, short-term rentals, logistics management, and more.Key Features of GLO:- Entry Management: Keyless entry management handled by state-of-the-art AI technology. Create virtual keys to provide and manage temporary access to trusted individuals.- E-commerce Support: Facilitate secure and verified package deliveries from all carriers.- Logistics Management: Manage all aspects of product fulfillment and shipping logistics. Easily manage product stock and availability and create specialized logistics for each carrier.=Identification & Access: Virtual & timed access to verified visitors, video + voice recognition, personalized messaging using NLP, and the ability to act as a digital receptionist.- Incorporation with Smart Devices: Links with smart household devices - IOT.- Robotic Threat Mitigation: Drone and robotic integration, active threat recognition, total property autonomous surveillance using AI-controlled drones, police notifications, and active threat mitigation.- GLO's AI and robotic integration make it versatile for a wide range of industries, including property managers, corporate offices, schools, government and public facilities, vacation rentals, and more, making it a versatile technology fit for businesses and consumers alike.For more information about GLO please visit:About Ron CarterRon Carter is a technology industry veteran, inventor, and member of the Forbes Technology Council. As an accomplished visionary, he has enabled several of the most ubiquitous and in-demand tech products to successfully penetrate the marketplace. Ron is the inventor of the wireless video doorbell, which has been licensed by many household-name companies, including RingTM, CPI Securities, Alarm Force, HeathCo/Zenith, Chamberlain, LiveWatch Security, and Zmodo.As the founder and CEO of 1AHEAD Technologies, Ron is once again creating an industry disruptor. His groundbreaking first-generation Artificial Intelligence Entry Management technology introduces AI in a consumer-friendly, highly effective way, providing proactive capabilities for access, security, and logistics. Compared to current video doorbells, 1AHEAD's GLO is akin to comparing an iPhone to a rotary phone.Ron believes that 1AHEAD's AI has essential capabilities to gain consumer confidence and trust. E-commerce support, autonomous robotics, and NFKs (networkable keys) are features that make 1AHEAD's GLO product unmatched as a first-generation technology.About 1AHEAD Technologies1AHEAD Technologies has developed intellectual property that utilizes the Artificial Intelligence management platform VALT: Virtual Access and Logistics Technology. Industry expert Ron Carter, the inventor of the video doorbell, is the founder and CEO of 1AHEAD.1AHEAD's "GLO" product is the next iteration of an entry device that runs on VALT, providing significantly better security than today's current products for e-commerce support, access management, personal and property security, logistics, and data collection.GLO utilizes computer vision to read package labels and verify virtual keys. Virtual keys are images selected from a gallery or a snapshot that instantly becomes a virtual key. Virtual keys are essentially non-fungible keys that may be sent from one mobile device to another; each key is encrypted and cannot be duplicated or forwarded. The worldwide accessible market for this single capability is over $110 billion (supporting research by Avvale, UK).1AHEAD owns 17 patents that encompass capabilities made possible by Artificial Intelligence. The team behind 1AHEAD Technologies is as impressive as the intellectual property.

