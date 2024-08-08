Two Exciting Events In Fort Lauderdale And Miami To Inspire The Next Generation Of Female Aviation Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

soFLY Southern Tropics Inc., South Florida Chapter of Women in Intl., will host Girls in Aviation Day Sept. 21st and 28th to inspire young females

- Sheltair President, Lisa HollandFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- soFLY Southern Tropics Inc. is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Girls in Aviation Day 2024, which will take place on two dates and locations to reach more aspiring aviation professionals. The first event will be held on September 21, 2024, at Sheltair Aviation in Fort Lauderdale, and the second event will take place on September 28, 2024, at Fontainebleau Aviation in Miami. Both Sheltair Aviation and Fontainebleau Aviation are generously sponsoring the venues for these events.Girls in Aviation Day aims to inspire and educate young girls about the exciting opportunities in the field of aviation. This event is driven by Women in Aviation International who is proactively working to address the challenges the aviation and aerospace industry is facing today. In most aviation occupations, women make up less than 20% of the workforce-and for the last 60 years, the introduction of women into the aviation and aerospace industry has been largely dormant."We believe that by inspiring young minds, we can drive innovation in the aviation industry. Our mission is to educate the future, impact the industry, and unify the community through the power of our shared purpose," shares Jessica E. Matthews, soFLY President & Co-Founder.These events will feature engaging workshops, hands-on activities, and inspirational talks from women leaders in the aviation industry. Participants will have the unique opportunity to explore aircraft, learn about aviation technology, and network with industry professionals."Reaching young women through community events like Girls in Aviation Day ignites a spark that can light their entire career journey. As someone who began my path early, I know firsthand the transformative power of a mentor and a guiding hand,” said Alexsandra Camargo, Fontainebleau Brand Manager and soFLY Vice President & Chief Brand Officer. She further added,“soFLY embodies this spirit, driven by passionate individuals who, in a short time, have made remarkable strides to support and uplift women. Fontainebleau Aviation is proud to participate in this community initiative, supporting a cause we are passionate about and introducing our industry to girls who may not have access otherwise."Sheltair President, Lisa Holland agreed,“Girls in Aviation Day is a significant initiative for both me and Sheltair. We are committed to providing today's youth with the opportunity to discover the various possibilities available to them in the aviation industry.” Holland further commented,“across the Sheltair network, all 16 of our FBOs will be participating, and we are eagerly looking forward to offering the future generation of aviators the chance to explore the captivating world of aviation."Event Details:Fort Lauderdale Event:Date: September 21, 2024Location: Sheltair Aviation, Fort LauderdaleVenue Sponsor: Sheltair AviationMiami Event:Date: September 28, 2024Location: Fontainebleau AviationVenue Sponsor: Fontainebleau AviationBoth events will feature:Engaging workshops and hands-on activitiesInspirational talks from women leaders in aviationOpportunities to explore aircraft and aviation technologyNetworking with industry professionalsCall for Sponsorships :soFLY Southern Tropics is seeking sponsors to support Girls in Aviation Day and help make these events a success. Sponsorship opportunities are available, offering businesses a chance to support this important initiative and gain visibility within the aviation community. Sponsors will receive recognition in all event materials, on our website, and through our social media channels.For more information on sponsorship packages and to become a sponsor, please visit our website at giad/ or email ... or call 954-560-9701.Join us for a day of inspiration, education, and fun as we celebrate Girls in Aviation Day 2024 in Fort Lauderdale and Miami!About soFLY Southern Tropics Inc.soFly Southern Tropics Inc. (soFLY) is a registered nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and chapter of Women in Aviation International (WAI). soFLY represents South Florida to the Islands and is committed to empowering and supporting women in all aspects of aviation serving all of South Florida Our mission is to provide encouragement, education, and opportunities for women to pursue and thrive in aviation careers. Through a variety of programs, events, and initiatives, soFLY Southern Tropics aims to inspire the next generation of female aviators and foster a supportive community for women in aviation.For more information, please contact:Alexsandra CamargosoFLY Southern Tropics Inc.Email: ...Phone: 954-560-9701

