Curepsp Awards A Record Number Of Student Fellowship Grants, Promoting Student Interest In The Field

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP has announced a record number of student fellowship recipients, totaling ten projects between the Urso Student Fellowship Grant and the inaugural Jim Atwood Neuroscience Student Fellowship Grant, awarded to projects from around the world that hope to answer questions in the progression of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and related diseases, as well as expand the community of researchers dedicated to finding a cure. The Urso Student Fellowship Grant, supported by the Paul and Ruth Urso Memorial Research Fund, was awarded to eight projects focused on basic, translational, clinical or epidemiological aspects of PSP and CBD. The record eight recipients have identified urgent questions regarding tauopathies and will conduct their research at leading institutions around the world. They hope to open new avenues for collaboration and advancement in the field of neuroscience.

The Jim Atwood Neuroscience Student Fellowship Grant is a compelling new program sponsored by the Atwood family that will further the scope of research in the rare disease field, supporting undergraduate student summer research projects focused on PSP or CBD. The fellowship aims to encourage undergraduate students to pursue research in the field to make PSP and CBD long-term areas of research interest and to further awareness and our understanding of these diseases. The Atwood family is thrilled to sponsor this program and continue the legacy of Dr. D. James (Jim) Atwood, an undergraduate professor for 42 years who passed away from PSP in 2023. Kris Atwood, Jim's wife, looks forward to increasing undergraduate interest in these rare diseases, a field that Jim poured his heart into for decades. The fellowship will offer invaluable exposure to undergraduates that they can take with them through their careers.

"Jim's lifelong love of undergraduate learning led us to form his endowed fellowship at CurePSP. We aim to forge a path for students to engage in meaningful research and gain early exposure to this specific neuroscience field for undergraduate pre-med students," Kris Atwood said. "Jim would be terrifically pleased with the selection of these two inaugural research scholars and their exemplary proposals."

