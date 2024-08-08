Nora Restaurant & Bar Welcomes New Chef Daniele Sotgiu And Introduces An Exquisite New Menu

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nora Restaurant & Bar, a gem that opened this year in Chicago, is excited to announce the arrival of its new Executive Chef,

Daniele Sotgiu. With his extensive experience and passion for Mediterranean cuisine, Chef Sotgiu is set to elevate the dining experience at Nora with a unique blend of flavors inspired by his Sardinian roots.

"At Nora, I aim to introduce traditional Sardinian flavors to Chicago, combined with broader Mediterranean influences," said Chef Sotgiu. His culinary philosophy focuses on creating dishes from scratch using the freshest, seasonal ingredients. Blending Mediterranean, Spanish, and French influences with Sardinian traditions, Chef Sotgiu strives to offer a unique and evolving dining experience each season.

Chef Sotgiu brings a wealth of culinary expertise and experience to Nora. Born and raised in Sardinia, Italy, Chef began his culinary journey at the age of 15, attending culinary school while gaining hands-on experience in local kitchens and businesses. He began his career at the five-star Starwood Marriott Hotel followed by three years at Porto Cervo, an Italian seaside resort in Northern Sardinia. Both restaurants are known for their outstanding, authentic Italian international cuisine. Before leaving the country, Sotgiu worked under Chef Luigi Pomata, the Owner and Executive Chef of Pomata. His career has taken him to prestigious establishments, including the one-star Michelin restaurant S'Apposentu in Sardinia owned by Chef Roberto Petza and the renowned Michelangelo restaurant in Milan.

Under Chef Sotgiu's direction, Nora plans to launch new menu items that promise to be a delectable feast for the senses. Guests can look forward to signature dishes such as the boneless branzino served with persillade sauce and vegetable caponatina, the bone-in saffron lamb shank that's marinated overnight, as well as a rotating selection of homemade pastas. The menu will continue to highlight healthy, vibrant dishes, staying true to Mediterranean culinary culture. Chef Sotgiu emphasizes the importance of seasonal ingredients, planning to update the menu seasonally to incorporate the freshest ingredients available. The new menu aims to offer something new and unique that diners won't find anywhere else.

For more information, or to make reservations, visit Nora's website at

or follow Nora on social media, @norastreeterville.

For media inquiries, speaking opportunities, and news specials, please contact:

Mahrianna O'Shea, Socialite Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Nora Restaurant