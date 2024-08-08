Australia Sustainable Tourism Insights Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable in Australia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sustainable Tourism in Australia profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: size (value 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



Sustainable tourism minimizes the negative impacts and maximizes the positive impacts of tourism as an activity while conserving resources or using them wisely to maintain their long-term viability. It takes full account of socioeconomic, cultural, and environmental impacts and addresses the needs of visitors, industry, and host communities. The market scope includes hotels & motels, travel intermediaries (travel agents, direct), food service (commercial food services), and transportation (airlines, passenger rail, road).

The Australian sustainable tourism market had total revenues of $2.1 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2018 and 2023.

The international segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $1.2 billion, equivalent to 57% of the market's overall value. Australia accounted for 3.6% of the Asia-Pacific sustainable tourism market in 2023.

Scope



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What are the strengths of leading players?

7.3. What strategies do leading players follow?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Booking Holdings Inc

8.2. Accor SA

8.3. Expedia Group Inc

8.4. Airbnb Inc

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

