LUXURY IN YUCATÁN IS A CAPITAL IDEA

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thanks to its emerald-green and turquoise waters, pre-Hispanic archeological sites and Spanish colonial heritage, in addition to a unique gastronomic tradition that makes it stand out even in a hot spot like Mexico, the paradisiacal state of Yucatán receives thousands of visitors every year for whom luxury is an essential complement to their experience when venturing through this magical destination.Capital city Mérida, also known as the“White City,” is one of the most visited conurbations in Mexico thanks, in no small part, to a high level of safety and security. The city is also noted for renowned hotel gems that have even the most demanding visitor oscillating permanently between historical charm and modern amenities, all enmeshed in the verdant and exuberant vegetation of the region.Here's a look at some leading properties for those travelers seeking a unique experience from the moment they arrive.Casa AzulThis beautiful colonial-style house, or casona, holds court a few steps from Paseo de Montejo. Built in the 19th century and declared a national historic monument, Casa Azul preserves its original architecture. As such, it is a living example of the lifestyle of one of the most important periods in the history of Yucatán: the henequen, or agave, boom of the Porfirian-era Yucatán of the 18th and 19th centuries (roughly corresponding to the Victorian Era.)Life at Casa Azul takes place in the wide corridors that surround the interior courtyard adorned with a beautiful Mayan stone fountain. With eight luxury suites, each with its own name emphasizing emblematic neighborhoods and colonies of the city, the casona allows guests to relive the era through its magnificent facilities, without compromising on modern comfort.Casa LecandaDesigned for the distinguished traveler who seeks not only the privacy and intimacy of a boutique property but also an authentic and unique experience. Its construction dates back to the 19th century, and its restoration and reimagination into a concept hotel began in 2009.The house has been designed to preserve the original sense of a home, with special attention to detail, architecture, landscaping, and comfort to provide guests with a perfect environment. The spaciousness of its three patios and gardens inside the house provide the ideal environment to relax and enjoy the peaceful city of Mérida.Rosas & XocolateThis boutique hotel and spa, located on Paseo Montejo in the heart of Mérida, is the result of an integral project that rescued the beauty of two exquisite French aesthetic mansions abandoned for 30 years. The striking pink color that covers its walls makes an incredible contrast with its interior decoration and natural environment. Fine wood furniture, water gardens, lighting design, and high-tech installations increase the magical effect of the place on guests. It has 17 uniquely decorated rooms that, by themselves, become an experience to explore.At the same time, Rosas & Xocolate has one of the best area spas, specializing in ancestral“xocolaterapias” with 100% pure Yucatecan cocoa.Hotel DelfinaThis emblematic mansion built at the beginning of the 20th century and now carefully restored, is the perfect combination of architecture, comfort, and an unbeatable location on Prolongación Montejo, just a few minutes from the Historic Center of Mérida.With a French style inspired by the Porfiriato period, its restoration perfectly adapts its interior and exterior spaces, making it a fine and elegant place.Casa LucíaThis is a great place to rest because of its charming garden full of flowers and fountains with talavera mosaics that provide a colonial and relaxed atmosphere where the traveler can enjoy beautiful sunsets, in addition to its splendid swimming pool and rooms that still preserve the atmosphere of an old Yucatecan mansion.With its original facade that provides a colonial air worthy of the era, it is located in the best area of the Historic Center, right in front of Santa Lucia Park, home of the famous Serenata Yucateca.Hacienda Xcanatun By AnsagnaLocated just 15 minutes from downtown Mérida, Hacienda Xcanatun brings history, tradition and modern luxury together. Restored to its 18th century grandeur as one of the Yucatán's most iconic sisal haciendas, it features 18 historic suites that blend contemporary details with local touches and 36 new suites exquisitely designed with avant-garde elements that demonstrate harmony between nature and modern spaces, bringing a completely new concept of“urban luxury resort” to the historic capital.The property is surrounded by four acres of private gardens, full of lush vegetation that highlights the beauty that made Xcanatun one of the most important haciendas in Yucatán.So don't think twice, plan your next visit to Yucatán and let yourself be pampered with the comfort and luxury that the magical city of Mérida has to offer. Visit Yucatán and explore the 365 activities that the destination has waiting for you.For pictures, click Here!Media contact: Gustavo Rivas-Solisgustavo@enroutecommunications

