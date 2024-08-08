Ingrained Recovery To Open Upscale Addiction Treatment Alternative To Rehabs Centers In Atlanta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Less than two and a half hour drive from Atlanta, get a private and upscale setting at Ingrained Recovery

Get proven medical detox options under two and a half hour drive from Atlanta at Ingrained Recovery

Ingrained Recovery offers licensed dual diagnosis treatment programs for Georgia residents and those across the US

Make the confidential call to Ingrained Recovery for support options today!

Ingrained Recovery launches upscale rehab center near Atlanta, offering accessible, evidence-based addiction and dual diagnosis treatment on a 50-acre campus.

- a spokesperson for Ingrained RecoveryATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ingrained Recovery announces the imminent opening of its state-of-the-art addiction treatment and dual diagnosis facility, offering a convenient and upscale option for those seeking rehab centers in Atlanta and surrounding areas. Located just under two and a half hours from Atlanta, the new 50-acre campus in Eastman, Georgia, will provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment programs in a serene setting among rolling hills and lush forests, with a pond and meditation area onsite."We're excited to bring our high-quality addiction treatment services to communities in and around Atlanta," said a spokesperson for Ingrained Recovery. "Our goal is to offer accessible, effective care in a comfortable environment that promotes healing and lasting recovery."The facility will feature fully licensed medical detox and residential treatment programs convenient for Buckhead and Atlanta clients, addressing both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions."We understand the importance of location in choosing a treatment center," the spokesperson added. "Our Eastman facility offers the perfect balance of accessibility and tranquility, allowing clients to focus on their recovery journey."Residents from Atlanta and nearby areas including Stone Mountain , Buckhead, and Kennesaw, will have access to this new treatment option. The center's proximity to these communities makes it an ideal choice for those seeking rehab services outside the city while remaining close to home.Ingrained Recovery is committed to making treatment accessible to those in need. The center proudly accepts many forms of insurance, helping to ensure that individuals from various backgrounds can receive the support they require. The new facility's amenities such as equine therapy, a on-site pond, and serene natural surroundings contribute to a healing environment supporting recovery. Clients will benefit from a comprehensive range of therapeutic activities and evidence-based treatments delivered by a team of experienced professionals.As the opioid crisis and other substance use issues continue to affect communities across Georgia, Ingrained Recovery aims to play a crucial role in addressing these challenges and offering proven treatment options for Kennesaw , Cummings, Woodstock, and the many communities in and around Atlanta. By offering high-quality, accessible treatment options, the center hopes to make a significant impact on addiction recovery in the region."We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to reclaim their life from addiction," the spokesperson stated. "Our new facility conveniently located for Atlanta clients represents a commitment to providing a foundation for recovery in a supportive setting like few others in the country."Ingrained Recovery's Eastman campus is set to begin accepting clients in the coming weeks. Individuals seeking information about treatment options or insurance coverage are encouraged to contact the center directly. For more information about Ingrained Recovery and its services, please visit their website.About Ingrained RecoveryIngrained Recovery is a leading provider of addiction treatment and dual diagnosis services, offering evidence-based programs in a comfortable and supportive environment. With a focus on comprehensive care and lasting recovery, Ingrained Recovery is committed to helping individuals overcome substance use disorders and related mental health conditions.

Admissions

Ingrained Recovery

+1 844-450-1700

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram