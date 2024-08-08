New Orleans Saints Partner With Jed Collins, Launch Statewide Financial Literacy Program With Support From NFL Legends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Orleans Saints partner with Jed Collins, launch statewide literacy program with support from legends

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New Orleans Saints, in collaboration with Saints Legend and Founder of Money Vehicle , Jedidiah Collins (CFP®), announced today the launch of a free comprehensive financial literacy curriculum across statewide. This initiative and program align with recent mandates from the Louisiana Department of Education requiring all high school students to complete specific financial literacy training before graduation.Jedidiah Collins, known for his work in educating NFL players across multiple teams, including the Saints, brings his expertise to Louisiana's educational landscape. His program meets the rigorous standards set by the Louisiana Department of Education and will continue to expand in Alabama while targeting Mississippi, which have similar mandates, following the successful implementation in Louisiana."My passion since leaving football has been teaching students the language of money, those students can be high school, young professionals, and even NFL Players," said Collins. "My time with the Saints changed my life and through this collaboration, we will be able to pay that forward by changing the future lives of many students throughout Louisiana."Money Vehicle is an EdTech company that will save teachers time throughout the semester by seamlessly integrating directly with the school's existing learning management system (LMS), providing easy-to-use turnkey teacher resources, and training educators on how to bring this message into their classroom. The Money Vehicle mission is to deliver a Roadmap for educators and a License for students to drive Financial Literacy."Jed was integral in our community efforts throughout his playing days with the Saints, so we're thrilled to partner with him again through vital programming which will help to empower our students with essential financial skills," said Elicia Broussard Sheridan, Vice President of Community Relations and Youth Sports Development. "School administrators and teachers alike have praised the ease of integration into their overall lesson plans and appreciate the elimination of any cost barriers that would inhibit their school from participating. It's literally a no-brainer for schools to join."The initiative is also supported by Saints Legends Marques Colston and Malcom Jenkins, who will also enhance the program and engagements with students through their expertise and experiences via various channels."With training being mandated by the state, we want to ensure that all of the schools throughout Louisiana and across the Gulf South Region have an opportunity to take part in the program," Broussard Sheridan added. "Although there are almost a dozen parishes with schools enrolled, we're eager to bring even more schools into the fold for this upcoming school year and encourage requests to participate."About Money Vehicle - ...Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan. For more details on Money Vehicle's financial education platform partnership, visit .

