Third Wave Digital Assist With Sunoco Merger Web Requirements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Third Wave Digital, an award-winning, full-service creative agency in Middle Georgia, has had the privilege of partnering with Sunoco and Sunoco LP for over a decade. As these brands grow, the Third Wave Digital team is fully immersed in helping integrate information and marketing across all managed websites within the Sunoco family.



When Sunoco LP purchased NuStar in 2024, the scale of the company's assets increased significantly. Third Wave Digital was tasked with the migration of key assets and data from the legacy NuStar site to Sunoco LP. Third Wave Digital hosts and manages Sunoco LP's website on a proprietary content management system, designed to support seamless integration and scalability of new data quickly and without operational disruption.



Third Wave Digital specializes in providing strategic accessibility and customization. When Sunoco LP absorbed NuStar Energy, the TWD team developed new tools to make this easier for the client to manage the influx of new information easily and in real time. Additionally, Third Wave Digital helped create webpage elements that improve the Sunoco user experience and the overall interaction with the site. Using Google API, the team is currently developing an interactive map that allows Sunoco LP customers to visualize assets and regional operations throughout the world.



Third Wave Digital's newest project manager, Derek Allison, is enthusiastic about bringing the Sunoco brands to the next level.“Working with our team to help develop, design and implement a new phase for such a storied brand like Sunoco LP is personally gratifying. And seeing how committed our company is to deliver such a high-quality product, that also meets the client's needs, makes me proud of the work we do.”



For over 25 years Third Wave Digital has been in the business of providing communication excellence to our clients through digital and traditional marketing & advertising services. Third Wave Digital is headquartered in Macon, Georgia and serves clients across the United States. Third Wave Digital offers a comprehensive array of services from website development, hosting and technical support to digital marketing and traditional advertising agency services. Specialty services include complete video production and post-production editing facilities, licensed drone operators and 2D-3D animation capabilities.

