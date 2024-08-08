Next Generation RF + AI Edge Products Powered By NVIDIA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Deepwave Digital announced today the launch of three new additions to its Artificial Intelligence Transceiver (AIR-T) Embedded Product Family , all powered by the latest NVIDIA Orin NX Graphical Processing Unit (GPU) module.

Deepwave Digital's next-generation Radio Frequency (RF) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) edge products were shaped by extensive engagement with customers and partners. John Ferguson, Deepwave's CEO, said: "We greatly value the end-user perspectives and embrace the challenge of creating solutions that push technical boundaries while balancing performance, usage, and cost."

These new RF + AI edge computing offerings are designed to serve targeted RF use cases such as navigation by leveraging NVIDIA's Jetson Orin NX GPU modules to enable advanced AI computing. The new line of Deepwave products features highly configurable performance options. They fit in a standard 1U rack-mountable enclosure, making these edge offerings perfect for testing labs, radio tower infrastructure, or onboard aircraft.



Deepwave Digital is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA), and provides integrated hardware and software solutions that enable the incorporation of RF, AI, and wireless systems. The company's technology moves the AI computation engine to the signal edge, reducing network bandwidth, latency, and the task of human-driven analysis.

