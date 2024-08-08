Adhesives And Sealants/Joining And Fastening Industry Report 2024 With Profiles Of Major Players - Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa, H.B. Fuller Co., Dow, Arkema, And Sika AG
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Adhesives & Sealants/Joining and Fastening" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for adhesives & sealants/joining and fastening is estimated to increase from $63.7 billion in 2023 to reach $81.6 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 through 2029.
Report Scope
The adhesive and sealants industry is vital to the ever-changing global economy and provides solutions for complex challenges in numerous sectors. Adhesives can bond to at least two surfaces, whereas sealants can adhere to at least two surfaces and fill the space between them, forming a barrier or protective covering. Although they share a similar purpose, sealants have a unique application area.
Growing industrialization has increased the demand for adhesives and sealants, which is a factor driving the market's growth. Further, developing new adhesive and sealant products and advancing manufacturing techniques contribute to the market's vitality. The adhesive and sealant market plays a crucial role in addressing the challenges of adhesive and sealant demand in industrial and consumer applications.
This report provides an overview of the key parameters that industries and regulatory bodies consider when evaluating the advancements and growth of adhesives and sealants in the binding and joining sector. This report primarily focuses on adhesives and sealants and their industrial application in sectors such as transportation, woodworking, packaging, construction, medical and healthcare, consumer goods and others.
The report analyzed essential categories and regions to determine the present and future adhesives and sealants/joining and fastening market status and forecasted market growth from 2024 to 2029. This report also discusses market strategies, market ESG development, key players in countries and market driving forces. The report segments the market by region, based on Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Report Includes
138 data tables and 40 additional tables An overview of the global markets for adhesives & sealants/joining and fastening Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Identification of the new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes in the industry Market share analysis by type, end use and region Coverage of the history, benefits, concepts and importance of the adhesives and sealants industry, along with an analysis of pricing and the regulations and standards for these products Insight into upcoming opportunities in the various market segments and sub-segments Description of the product and technology life cycles of various types of adhesives and sealants A look at the methods of manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance Discussion of the environmental impact of the use of each type of adhesive and sealant Analysis of R&D activity and product launches Analysis of the key companies' mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other market strategies Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Co., Dow, Arkema, and Sika AG
Company Profiles
3M Arkema Avery Dennison Corp. Basf Se Dow H.B. Fuller Co. Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa Huntsman International Llc Sika Ag Wacker Chemie Ag
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Market Definition Characteristics of adhesive and sealant Adhesives Sealants
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Dynamics Market Drivers Expansion of Construction and Automotive Industries Worldwide Increasing Demand From Packaging, Furniture, Footwear, Appliance Industries Market Restraints Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions for Adhesives and Sealants Market Opportunities Rising Demand for Biobased Adhesive and Sealants Large Number of Players/Manufacturers for Adhesives and Sealants
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
New Technologies Adhesive Technology in 3D Printing Sustainable and Eco-friendly Adhesive Patent Analysis Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Type Adhesives Sealants Market Analysis by End Use Adhesives Sealants Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Industry Structure Market Share Analysis Strategic Analysis Merger and Acquisition Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Adhesive & Sealant or Joining and Fastening Industry: An ESG Perspective
Key ESG Issues in the Adhesive & Sealant or Joining and Fastening Sector Adhesive & Sealant or Joining and Fastening Industry ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Adhesive and Sealant or Joining and Fastening Market Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
Methodology Sources References Abbreviations
