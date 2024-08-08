(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Industrial Wastewater Chemicals is driven by stringent environmental regulations and the increasing need for sustainable water management. With opportunities in emerging economies and innovations in chemical formulations, the market is set to expand as industries prioritize eco-friendly wastewater solutions. Austin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Share is projected to reach USD 23.58 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.66% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 15.28 Billion Market Size in 20 32 USD 23.58 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 5.66% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver Increasing demand for chemical-treated water in various applications will drive market growth

Segmentation Analysis

By Type



Corrosion inhibitors

Scale inhibitors

Coagulants & flocculants

Biocides & disinfectants

Chelating agents

Anti-foaming agents

pH adjusters and stabilizers Others

The coagulants & flocculants held the largest market share in the type segment around 37.12% in 2023. due to their essential role in inducing sedimentation in sludge treatment methods. These chemicals help impurities to be eliminated by making particles aggregate, which makes water filtration and purification easier. This is especially important in the treatment of wastewater and guaranteeing the provision of clean water for diverse uses.

Disinfectants & biocidal products dominated the market due to rising concern for waterborne diseases and the demand for efficient solutions for safe water sources. Furthermore, strict guidelines and criteria for water purity in different sectors and public water systems also contribute to the expansion of the water treatment chemicals industry.

By End-Use Industry



Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food & Beverage Others

In the end-user industry segment power generation held the largest market share around 29.63% in 2023. Power plants, whether they are coal, nuclear, gas, or renewable types, heavily depend on water for cooling systems, steam generation, and maintenance procedures. Particularly for turbines and reactors, significant amounts of water are required for cooling and thus require advanced treatment to avoid scaling, corrosion, and fouling that can affect the efficiency and lifespan of the plant. Furthermore, the demand for advanced water treatment solutions in this industry is also driven by the requirement to adhere to strict environmental regulations regarding wastewater discharge. Power generation facilities have a strong presence in the industrial wastewater treatment market due to their large size and continuous demand for high-quality water treatment services.

Regional Landscape:

North America dominated the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market with the highest revenue share of about 36.23% in 2023. Several factors drive North America's leading position in the industrial wastewater treatment market. Advanced technologies are in high demand due to strict environmental regulations in countries such as the US and Canada. In addition, the existence of large industrial centres in different industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, and oil & gas, results in significant amounts of wastewater that need to be treated. Additionally, substantial funding for research and development has resulted in technological progress and a robust presence of established market leaders in the area. Moreover, effective wastewater management practices are aided by a strong infrastructure and capable workforce.

Recent Developments



In 2023, Veolia expanded its operations by opening a new wastewater treatment facility in Houston, Texas, aimed at enhancing its capabilities in handling industrial wastewater from the oil and gas sector. This expansion strengthens Veolia's presence in a key market. In 2022, Pentair launched the Everpure Claris Ultra filtration system, specifically designed for industrial wastewater applications. This new system offers enhanced filtration capabilities and reduced maintenance requirements, targeting various industrial sectors.

Key Takeaways:



North America holds the largest market share.

Coagulants and flocculants hold the largest market share due to their essential role in removing suspended solids and impurities. Companies are investing in new technologies and expanding facilities to improve treatment solutions and meet growing market demands.

