Denver's Drag Scene Shines With Colorado's Next Drag Superstar Competition

Colorado's Next Drag Superstar

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Denver's vibrant drag community is set to dazzle with the highly anticipated "Colorado's Next Drag Superstar " competition, proudly produced by esteemed local drag queen Jessica L'whor . This electrifying event promises to showcase the pinnacle of talent in Colorado's drag scene, highlighting creativity, diversity, and sheer star power.Hosted weekly at XBar , "Colorado's Next Drag Superstar" features a lineup of fierce contestants vying for the coveted title and a grand prize package worth over $13,000 in opportunities, cash, and prizes. Each week, the competition heats up with special guest judges from the entertainment industry, adding their expertise and flair to the proceedings.Jessica L'whor, renowned for her captivating performances and commitment to the art of drag, expressed excitement about the competition's role in spotlighting local talent. "This isn't just a competition; it's a celebration of self-expression and community," said L'whor. "We're here to uplift and empower the next generation of drag royalty. I was looking for the best of the best, and I know we have it here."Attendees can expect nothing short of spectacular as contestants compete in categories that showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. From high-energy lip-sync battles to avant-garde runway presentations, each week promises unforgettable moments that redefine the boundaries of drag performance. Contestants also have challenges on social media and in the arena of professionalism."Colorado's Next Drag Superstar" takes place every Sunday at 9pm at XBar – a LGBTQ+ mainstay in Denver off of Colfax.For those ready to witness the magic unfold, we invite the media to join us for one of the competitions. They are every week through September. Don't miss out on the chance to witness history in the making as Colorado crowns its next drag superstar!About Jessica L'whor:Jessica L'whor is a prominent figure in Denver's drag community, known for her bold creativity and dedication to promoting inclusivity and diversity through the art of drag. As the producer of "Colorado's Next Drag Superstar," L'whor continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of drag entertainment in Colorado.Media Contact:

