Skykidz®: Revolutionizing Safety For Unaccompanied Minor Travelers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SkyKidz

SkyKidz, wearable device designed to enhance the safety of young travelers flying alone on domestic flights

- Maryann KilgallonORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pink Lotus Technologies, Inc., a leader in safety technology, proudly announces the launch of SkyKidz , a revolutionary wearable device designed to enhance the safety of young travelers flying alone on domestic flights.“We believe unaccompanied minors deserve a safer, more engaging travel experience,” said Maryann Kilgallon, CEO of Pink Lotus Technologies.“SkyKidz offers peace of mind for parents, ensuring that their children are located and accounted for during their journeys. This latest solution has been evaluated extensively in major airports nationwide and aligns with our mission of providing a suite of safety solutions focused on keeping people safe at home, on the go, or in the workplace.”The SkyKidz lanyard, worn by unaccompanied minors, allows parents to track their child's location and communicate with them in real-time. Unlike the traditional paper wristbands, SkyKidz provides a robust solution to prevent children from getting lost or misplaced during their trips.“The worry a parent has when they drop off their child for travel can be overwhelming, as there are few ways to track and contact them during travel,” Kilgallon added.“We are dedicated to ensuring every young traveler feels safe and confident during their journey.”SkyKidz provides a fun and engaging experience for young travelers heading to camp or visiting family. In addition to tracking, the device allows for easy communication. Throughout the airport and at the gate, the child can press one button to call and talk to their guardian instantly. Voice mail and text messages can also be sent to the device using the connected POMM® SAFETY mobile app.Designed with TSA in mind, SkyKidz can be easily put through security.“One parent stated,“Our family has peace of mind knowing that we will be prepared with SkyKidz and can reach them on their upcoming trips.”Statistics on Unaccompanied Minor Travel:.Approximately 7 million children travel by plane yearly in the United States alone, using Unaccompanied Minor (UM) programs1. Many of these children face challenges such as insufficient airline staff, IT issues, flight cancellations, and weather delays.“Our solution was designed specifically for unforeseen situations, giving children a sense of connection and, most importantly, making them feel secure.” Kilgallon added.For more information contact:

MARYANN KILGALLON

PINK LOTUS TECHNOLOGIES

+1 689-217-5093

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok