Inventor Creates Spinning Tool That Utilizes Centrifugal Force To Push Viscous Products To The Top Of A Bottle

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Pete M. of Baldwin, WI is the creator of the Condiment Spinner, a hand tool that facilitates rotation of a viscous product bottle and forces the product up toward the lid for easy dispensing. Users can strap the condiment bottle into the spinner and use a handle to rotate it, utilizing centrifugal force to force the contents into or near the cap. The device is comprised of an ergonomic handle and a ball bearing hook at the working ends. The bearing is fastened to the handle, and the device features a bottle caddie that the bottle will slide into, cap first. The caddie then hooks onto the handle, and the device is ready for use.Holding the handle with the bottle in the caddie, the handle is moved in a small circular rotation. The bottle is held perpendicular to the center axis of rotation and parallel to the center plane of rotation, thereby ensuring all the bottle content is forced into the cap. Optimal centrifugal force is generated that allows the viscous product to be moved up toward the cap for easy removal. This offers a much easier and more effective method of ensuring all product from a bottle is used before throwing it away.The tool can accommodate long and narrow bottles, standard bottles, and any other bottles with a unique design or configuration. This is accomplished by using a custom interchangeable insert (i.e., a white plastic part) that fits through a hole in the carrier frame. The insert is held in place by two small magnets. As an option, the insert can be branded with a company logo on the front face. This design allows for a standard carrier frame with one or two standard inserts, but allows for a multitude of options for the vast number of different bottles that can be seen on the market. This precludes having different carrier frames, a more expensive part to manufacture, than a plastic injected part.Forcing viscous products to the top of a bottle for easy dispensing can be challenging, but several efficient methods, techniques, and tools can help achieve this. Alternatively manufactured bottles like those with a wide mouth or airless pumps help create a vacuum within the bottle and force product toward the lid for dispensing. Different inserts and mechanical aids can be added to bottles that prevent product from gathering at the base and making it difficult to pour or squeeze out.While these methods and devices are useful, they require different manufacturing techniques for bottles or tools being inserted into the bottle that can contaminate the product within. The Condiment Spinner is an independent and versatile tool that helps force products out of bottles with ease and convenience. This innovative device would significantly expand any manufacturer's product line.Pete filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Condiment Spinner product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Condiment Spinner can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

