(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A

recent survey

found that three-quarters of Americans regret not saving for retirement earlier. The average age for Americans to begin saving is 28. However, 64% of those surveyed wish they had started building their savings plan before age 25.



To avoid regrets related to planning, set a plan in place today. While this task can seem daunting and often leads to procrastination, here are some easy steps Finseca's financial advisors recommend to help you establish financial security early on.



Start Saving Now: Thanks to the magic of compound interest, any small savings you start with at a young age can significantly impact your retirement planning. Aim to put at least 5% of your paycheck into a retirement account, especially if your employer offers a match. The earlier you start, the more you'll have in the long run, and the brighter your financial future will be.



Take Control of Your Finances:

Track your spending and create a budget. This is key to gaining financial control and setting yourself up for success.



Understand What a Holistic Financial Plan Is:

A holistic financial plan includes permanent life insurance, investments, and annuities. According to Ernst & Young , Americans with holistic financial plans experience better returns than those without. Incorporating these elements into your strategy will provide comprehensive financial security.



Work with a Financial Security Professional: Americans with advisors , also called Financial Security Professionals, are more prepared for retirement. Those working with a financial security professional expect to retire earlier and report greater confidence in their financial futures. Professional help not only fosters better financial habits but also generates better outcomes and reduces the stress of managing everything alone. Ideally, choose a Finseca professional. A holistic financial planner can guide you through protection, planning, and investment options to ensure you start on the right foot.



Take action today to establish your retirement plan and avoid the regret of not starting sooner. By following these tips and working with a Finseca professional, you can build a secure financial future and achieve the peace of mind that comes with holistic financial planning.

About

Finseca

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future well-being. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering holistic financial security to their clients every day.

SOURCE Finseca