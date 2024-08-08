Scanifly Integrates With Energy Toolbase To Centralize Quotation, Financial Analysis, And PV Design For Solar + Storage Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanifly , the solar industry's leader in PV design and field operations software, is thrilled to announce an integration with Toolbase (ETB) , a leading provider of energy project modeling and analysis software.

This strategic partnership streamlines the solar project lifecycle, from initial customer quoting and remote design tools to detailed site assessments, accurate PV layouts, engineering documentation, installation, and ongoing monitoring.

Continue Reading

The combination of

ETB and Scanifly drives operational efficiency across the entire solar project lifecycle - eliminating duplicative work and manual data entry between disparate systems. Solar developers can leverage

ETB Developer's comprehensive financial and energy modeling capabilities, including its custom rate schedules, utility forecasts, and storage simulations, in coordination with Scanifly's easy-to-use preliminary design software, which incorporates various satellite imagery, LiDAR and Nearmap data, and a robust PV design suite into one environment.

Pairing Scanifly with ETB, solar developers accelerate sales and operations workflows without compromising accuracy.

Post this

The integration also centralizes the end-to-end sales, design, and operations processes for contractors. In addition to Scanifly's remote design product used for initial proposals, solar developers can leverage its core drone-based 3D modeling platform , field mobile app, and bankable shading analysis for site assessments and final system designs. Scanifly partners reduce survey and design time by up to 90% compared to manual survey and design methods while experiencing zero change orders or revisions on installation day. By coupling ETB and Scanifly, solar contractors now have faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective sales and operations workflows than with expensive incumbents.

"These two platforms give us a competitive advantage and have been crucial in our company's growth. Pairing Scanifly's design and layout accuracy with Energy Toolbase's utility and financial analysis is a match made in heaven," stated Todd Lindquist, Key Account Technical Supervisor at Eagle Point Solar.

ETB's leadership in commercial solar project development is mirrored by Scanifly's ongoing feature releases for the asset class, including inverter modeling, AI-enabled obstruction detection, dual tilt layouts, stringing and electrical analysis, and machine learning 3D photogrammetry enhancements.

"While we historically have focused on the residential operations space, our growing relationship with ETB provides a pathway to offering a seamless process for sales teams and amplifies our increasing investment in C&I-specific features," commented Jason Steinberg, CEO of Scanifly.

Uniting Energy Toolbase and Scanifly sets a new standard in the solar industry. This integration merges cutting-edge PV design and field operations technology with powerful financial modeling and project estimating capabilities. Together, the two companies streamline the entire project lifecycle from inception to monitoring. Join our upcoming webinar for more information and a live demo of the Scanifly and ETB Developer integration!

Contact:

Brad Knudsen

(952)-221-9268

[email protected]

About Scanifly

Scanifly is the solar industry's premier design and field operations software for residential and commercial contractors. Its leading end-to-end solution centralizes all design, site survey, engineering, installation, and maintenance processes on one platform. Contractors who use Scanifly's mobile, web, and drone-based technology suite eliminate design revisions, improve operational efficiency, and reduce site survey time by 90%. To learn more, visit .

About Energy Toolbase

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit:

.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

SOURCE Scanifly