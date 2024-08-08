Back-To-School Win! Fight Lice, Not Inflation With Licefreee From Quest Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALBANY, Ore., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the back-to-school season approaches, the buzz of excitement fills the air. Parents and children are busy equipping themselves with everything they need, from school supplies to clothing. It's a thrilling time – a new school year means growing friendships and new experiences. However, there's one uninvited guest that also likes to return to school: head lice. It's common to see an

uptick in infestations during this time. Students may unknowingly carry and share lice in school, making it crucial to check heads and be prepared with a lice treatment if necessary.

Licefreee Spray! fights inflation with affordable lice treatment.

Rising Costs of Back-to-School Supplies Amid Inflation

Back-to-school shopping used to be a joyous frenzy, now it feels like a financial tightrope walk. Inflation is hitting everyone hard, and according to a recent NerdWallet survey , parents are feeling the pinch more than ever. With school supplies and clothing costing more across the board, families are resorting to creative strategies like sticking strictly to school lists, hunting for sales, and clipping coupons. The last thing anyone needs on top of that budget battle is the unexpected itch of a head lice infestation.

Need Lice Treatment? Affordable Relief for Families

In these challenging economic times, finding affordable solutions is more critical than ever. While other brands are increasing the cost of lice treatments, Licefreee Spray! remains the most affordable option on the market, selling for under $12 at Walmart, Target, and Dollar General stores. This budget-friendly option comes with a complete lice treatment and high-quality metal comb. It offers significant relief for families, allowing them to effectively address lice infestations without breaking the bank.

Why Families Love Licefreee Spray!



Safe and Non-Toxic : Licefreee Spray! is free of chemical pesticides, making it safe for children as young as 6 months old.

Effortless Application : Simply spray and be done. A stainless-steel professional nit comb is included, but it's optional since the product also kills nits.

Effective : One treatment is often enough as long as all lice and nits are saturated. Widely Available : Find Licefreee Spray! at major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Amazon. A full list of retailers can be found at licefreee .

How to Stay Lice-Free This Back-to-School Season

Adding regular head lice checks to your back-to-school routine can give families peace of mind and prevent a potential outbreak.

Early detection stops infestations quickly, saving everyone from the hassle of dealing with a bigger problem later. For an extra layer of defense, Licefreee Everyday! Shampoo can be used daily to help avoid a lice infestation altogether.

Preparing for school is a symphony of excitement and anticipation. With a little preparation, including those all-important lice checks, you can ensure your children are equipped for a fantastic school year.

About Licefreee

Owned by Quest Products, LLC, Licefreee was created to offer families an alternative to traditional chemical pesticides for head lice treatment. Dedicated to providing safe, effective, and affordable solutions, Licefreee continues to prioritize the well-being of its customers. For more information, please visit licefreee .

