TV Stars Ben and Erin Napier Partner with The Salvation Army to Assist Families with Back-to-School Needs Amid Financial Challenges

joins forces with renovation TV stars Ben and Erin Napier

to help ease the burden of back-to-school preparation. During the back-to-school season, many families feel the financial stress of preparing their children for the upcoming academic year. Alarmingly, one in ten families expects to go into debt for back-to-school shopping, a strain that persists throughout the year due to additional costs such as childcare, lunches, clothing and extracurricular activities.

In response to this pressing issue, Ben and Erin Napier participated in a back-to-school thrift shopping event with children from the local Salvation Army camp program in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. The shopping spree highlighted the affordability of thrift shopping for school supplies and clothing while simultaneously helping those in need.

"With two young daughters of our own, we understand the importance of kids and their families having what they need for school," said Erin and Ben Napier. "As millions of families battle financial struggles this year, they need our help to ensure they don't have to make impossible decisions like paying their bills or purchasing school supplies for their children. That's why we've partnered with The Salvation Army, whose stores are not for profit, but for good, to help provide essential items and support for families in need."

The Salvation Army's thrift stores offer a wide range of essential items at significantly lower prices compared to regular retail stores. This affordability ensures that families can purchase necessary school supplies, clothing and other items without straining their budgets. Families can find high-quality, second-hand goods that help them prepare for the school year, while also supporting an eco-friendly initiative.

The challenges faced by families during the back-to-school season extend far beyond financial concerns. Children and families from vulnerable communities are often disproportionately impacted in ways that are not immediately visible, such as financial stressors, academic challenges, mental health and housing instabilities. The Salvation Army's comprehensive support services aim to alleviate these burdens and provide a stable foundation for families throughout the year.

In addition to this, The Salvation Army provides after-school programs across the country designed to inspire and challenge children. Different programs include sports clubs to enhance healthy minds and bodies, homework assistance and tutoring, and dance, art, and music programs. The Salvation Army also operates shelters for families with children who are experiencing homelessness and ensures that all the children living in these shelters have the correct school supplies to begin the new school year with the same excitement and readiness as every other child.

"Our mission is to ensure every family has the opportunity to start the school year with everything they need, including supplies, academic support, housing and clothing. This partnership with Ben and Erin Napier is a wonderful example of how communities can come together to support families in need," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "By making essential items more accessible through our thrift stores back-to-school drives, and by offering after-school programs, we help ease the financial burdens many face and promote a hopeful and successful school year for all."

For more information about The Salvation Army's thrift stores, after-school programs, back-to-school drives and other ways to help, visit SalvationArmyUSA .

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 24 million people living in America overcome poverty, addiction, and spiritual and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit

SalvationArmyUSA . Follow us on X

@SalvationArmyUS

and #DoingTheMostGood.

