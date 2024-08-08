Ask An Expert! Temporary Housing Pricing Benchmark, By Relocation Management Company WHR Global

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Contact WHR Global today for more information on global mobility and corporate relocation services.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHR Global (WHR) , a relocation management company and leader in the global mobility and corporate relocation industry, announced the release of its Ask an Expert! Temporary Housing Pricing Benchmark. The report covers temporary housing prices in over 140 cities worldwide, allowing global mobility teams to benchmark costs effectively.

WHR always strives to deliver exceptional relocation services. The "Ask an Expert" Temporary Housing Pricing Benchmark Report is a testament to this mission, providing invaluable insights into the cost of temporary housing. Drawing on data from experts in the temporary housing industry, the report presents average prices for 1–3-bedroom housing facilities per night and month, quoted in US Dollars and effective as of Q2 2024.

Why Temporary Housing?

Temporary housing plays a crucial role in the relocation process, offering a safe and pleasant place for workers and their families while they seek permanent housing. This stability is vital during the transition period, helping employees settle into their new environment more comfortably.

Temporary housing allows employees time to explore their new city and find permanent housing that meets their needs, offering convenience and budget-friendly options.

Additional Benefits of Temporary Housing:



Reduced Stress: Relocation can be stressful, but temporary housing offers a familiar and comfortable place to stay, easing the transition.

Improved Productivity: Employees who settle quickly and feel at home in their new city are more likely to be productive at work. Increased Morale: Employees supported by their employer during relocation are generally happier and more motivated in their work.

About WHR Global

WHR Global (WHR) is a private, client-driven global relocation management company known for its best-in-class service delivery and cutting-edge, proprietary technology. WHR has offices in the United States, Switzerland, and Singapore, boasting a 100% client retention rate over the past decade. WHR remains a trusted leader in global employee relocation, living by its vision of Advancing Lives Forward® and Making the Complex Simple.

