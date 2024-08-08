Senet Partners With Web3 Infrastructure Provider Mysten Labs To Pioneer Next-Generation Blockchain Gaming Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Web3 gaming platform, Senet to be built on the Sui protocol

Senet to benefit from Mysten Labs' expertise and resources to enhance product offerings With over 600 games onboarded and 3 million monthly active users, Senet has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the gaming landscape.

Dubai, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Sene , a 'skill to earn' multiplatform ecosystem, has announced a strategic partnership with Mysten Labs , the Web3 infrastructure provider and original contributor to the Sui blockchain. This collaboration will see Senet's blockchain and token processes built and operated on Sui.

At the core of this collaboration is Senet's vision for its holistic 'skill to earn' platform, which boasts a comprehensive game ecosystem designed to revolutionize benefits for developers and players alike. With over 600 games onboarded and 3 million monthly active users, Senet has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the gaming landscape.

As a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform, Sui is engineered to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables unparalleled speed, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets, setting a new standard for blockchain innovation.

Under the terms of the partnership, Mysten Labs will provide Senet with comprehensive support, including solutions engineering, business development support, and product support. This collaboration will empower Senet to further enhance its platform and blockchain capabilities, allowing for a secure, private, and speedy digital ownership model through Sui. Additionally, Senet plans to leverage Mysten Labs' expertise to showcase features like sponsored transactions and ZK Login, simplifying user onboarding and enhancing the overall user experience.

Mohsin Waqar, CEO of Senet, commented, “When it came to choosing the right network for our token and our project, Sui was undoubtedly top of mind. Not only do they have unparalleled access to technical expertise and resources, but they have also supported our team in various other forms, which has accelerated the project in our roadmap.” This announcement follows Senet's recent partnership with Beamable, the leading open and extensible game server platform, which is also a partner of Mysten Labs. This milestone follows a coherent, structured roadmap to achieve Senet's Q3 goal of onboarding 1000+ games.

<ENDS>

Senet System Senet System is a holistic 'skill to earn' platform offering a comprehensive game ecosystem that seeks to transform benefits for developers and players through a variety of competitive titles. Developers gain a lucrative space to showcase and monetize their skill-based creations, while players enjoy thrilling competitions with higher rewards and superior prizes in a fair and competitive 'skill to earn' environment. With over 600 games onboarded, 3 million monthly active users, and a commitment to adding more than 20 games monthly, Senet System defines the landscape where skill meets opportunity. Learn more:

Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta's Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3. Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more:

Media Contact:

...

Owais Jadwat

