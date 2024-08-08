Three Texans Recognized For Speaking Truth And Defending The Honor Of Texas Public Schools, Educators, And Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Friends of Texas Public 2024 Award Honorees

Friends of Texas Public Schools is hosting its 20th annual awards dinner celebration on Wednesday, November 13, at the Baylor Club, McLane in Waco.

- Scott Milder, Founder, Friends of Texas Public SchoolsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Lizzy Johnson, Texas Public Schools 2024 Friend of the YearCourtney Gore, Texas Public Schools 2024 Ambassador of the YearHarvey Kronberg, Friends of Texas Public Schools 2024 Distinguished Service Award“Texans need to know their children and tax dollars are in good hands, which is quite contrary to the misinformation, disinformation, and politicization they see, read, and hear from politicians, talking heads, podcasters, keyboard warriors, and other media,” says Scott Milder, Founder, Friends of Texas Public Schools.Friends of Texas Public Schools is a nonprofit dedicated to restoring pride, faith, and confidence in Texas Public Schools by shining a light on the many great things happening in neighborhood public schools across Texas. The organization is hosting its 20th annual awards dinner celebration on Wednesday, November 13, at the Baylor Club, McLane Stadium in Waco.“My wife Leslie and I founded this organization 20 years ago because, as a high school teacher herself, she was sick and tired of being picked on,” Milder said.“The public narrative about our public schools was and remains overwhelmingly negative. We wanted to lift up those rare Texans with the courage to step up on behalf of our public schools, speak truth to power, and defend the honor of our educators. The best of us dedicate their lives to serving this great state through our public schools. That's why we created these awards.”2024 Friend of the Year HonoreeThe Friends of Texas Public Schools 2024 Texas Public Schools Friend of the Year Honoree is Dr. Lizzy Johnson. Dr. Johnson has been a strong supporter of Texas public education since 1996. Throughout her career, Dr. Johnson has served in various roles as an educator, including campus and district-level administrator in rural, suburban, and urban districts across Texas. She has spearheaded numerous initiatives focused on advocacy and future visioning work. She currently consults with districts across Texas while continuing to champion the needs of students and teachers as the CEO of TransCend4.Dr. Johnson has extensive experience and expertise, contributing to the American Educational Research Association, the National School Board Association, SXSWEdu, TASA, TASB, and numerous other educational conferences and publications. Her research and presentations have focused on high school students' perceptions, empowering students, and the impact of learning environments on student engagement. She also facilitates bond committees, collaborative visioning, project management, and school board training.According to Denton ISD superintendent Dr. Jamie Wilson, "Dr. Johnson is a passionate advocate, dedicated leader, and determined champion for students. She works tirelessly to equip leaders with the knowledge, skills, and resources to create high-quality educational experiences for every student. She embodies the spirit of 'Friend of the Year.'""It's an immense honor to receive this recognition from such an incredible organization that champions Texas public schools,” Dr. Johnson said.“It is not lost on me that so many other advocates are more deserving of this award. This award highlights the work of countless individuals who refuse to let Texas public schools take the backseat and be last on our state leaders' priority list. I am deeply humbled by this honor, and I want to share this award with everyone who fights daily for the over 5.4 million Texas public school students.”2024 Ambassador of the Year HonoreeFriends of Texas Public Schools 2024 Texas Public Schools Ambassador of the Year honoree is Courtney Gore, School Board Trustee, Granbury ISD. This award was established to shine a light on outstanding, inspiring individuals working from within the system to improve the public's perceptions of their public schools by sharing accurate information, dispelling myths, celebrating achievements, lifting the spirits of their fellow educators, and making sure communities know their children and tax dollars are in good hands."Courtney's work as a Granbury ISD trustee defending the honor of her school district and educators against the political forces working to undermine their good work is courageous, inspiring, and just," said Milder. "Integrity and open-mindedness are rare qualities in today's echo-chamber culture. We are moved by her journey of discovery about what's myth versus reality in our Texas public schools and, most importantly, her desire to correct those who are misinformed.""I am beyond grateful for this recognition. It reaffirms my commitment to championing the rights of every child to receive a quality education," said Gore. "Together, we can continue to create a brighter future, ensuring that all students have the opportunities they deserve to thrive and succeed. Thank you for acknowledging the importance of our collective efforts in promoting our Texas public schools!"2024 Distinguished Service Award HonoreeHarvey Kronberg, founder and publisher of The Quorum Report, is the 2024 Distinguished Service Award honoree for Friends of Texas Public Schools. Mr. Kronberg has covered Texas politics since 1989 and is a political commentator for Time Warner Cable News, a 24-hour news channel serving central Texas. He has been cited in publications as diverse as The Congressional Quarterly, The Wall Street Journal, The Dallas Morning News, The Houston Chronicle, The Christian Science Monitor, and more."Harvey's dedication to accurate and insightful reporting on Texas education and politics is essential and highly valued. In an era where misinformation, disinformation, politicization, and outright lies are prevalent to achieve an agenda, his commitment to factual reporting stands out," Milder said. "He has provided clear and honest coverage of the complexities within our education and political systems, helping to keep the public well-informed."Past honorees include distinguished individuals such as Tom Frost of Frost Bank, Charles Butt of H-E-B, Gena and Chuck Norris, Chris Wallace of the North Texas Commission, Diane Ravitch, Pam and Gary Vandeaver, and Dr. Bob Thompson of the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute.Additional information from this year's awards dinner is available online atFriends of Texas Public Schools is a 501c(3) nonprofit, grassroots organization dedicated to restoring public confidence in our schools by promoting their many strengths and achievements.

