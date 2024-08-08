In Partnership With Sony Electronics, Tinuiti Announces Initiative To Support Aspiring First-Generation College Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tinuiti partnership with non-profit Reality Changers offers students an immersive digital marketing career day followed by paid summer internships at Tinuiti

- Tamara Y. Craver, President & CEO of Reality ChangersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing agency across the media that matters most, today announced a new internship program in conjunction with San Diego-based Reality Changers , a non-profit organization that serves youth who will be the first in their families to graduate from college. Reality Changers' programs support students from racial, ethnic, socio-economic, and academic backgrounds that are typically underrepresented on college campuses and often overlooked by institutions.In 2023, Tinuiti, Sony Electronics, and Amazon Advertising came together to create an immersive digital marketing career day for a group of 25 Reality Changers students. The first part of the day was spent learning about Amazon Advertising concepts, ranging from search engine optimizations to Thursday Night Football media buys. Then the students participated in a media pitch competition, broken down into teams and tasked with helping Sony advertise its new headphone product, LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds , to GenZ Shoppers. Each team pitched Sony a $1M full funnel media plan.The six winning team members of the competition received a paid internship opportunity at Tinuiti beginning in the Summer of 2024. The eight week internship program, which kicked off mid-June, has Reality Changer's students supporting and collaborating directly with Tinuiti team members supporting various departments, including Commerce, Social, and Innovation and Growth, with work ranging from Google Search optimizations to Commerce media innovation programs.Jonathan Cole, Enterprise Commerce Sr. Manager & Solutions Lead, Tinuiti, said:“The opportunities for upward mobility and accessibility in our industry is one of its strengths. We have an obligation to pay it forward and help shape the future of our workforce. These students demonstrated incredible grit and work ethic to win the media competition and earn their internships. We are excited for them to join Tinuiti.”Tamara Y. Craver, President & CEO of Reality Changers, said:“Our students were especially impacted by the mentorship and support from the Tinuiti team and were really motivated by the internship prize. I am looking forward to hearing all about the internship experience from our winning team members!”The initiative with Reality Changers was inspired by the Zach Ciperski Award, Tinuiti's highest honor, which is named after a beloved late Tinuitian who strived to give back and inspire others every day. In honor of his legacy, Tinuiti employees who win the award have the responsibility and privilege of spearheading projects to better their local communities. Cole, who was the Zach Ciperski Award recipient in 2022, has worked closely with Amazon Advertising and Sony to bring the Reality Changers program to Tinuiti.In addition to working with Reality Changers, Tinuiti partners closely with Junior Achievement of South Florida. A part of the Junior Achievement (“JA”) USA network, JA is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. This year, Tinuiti welcomes back two Junior Achievement interns, continuing the firm's commitment to nurturing the future leaders of our industry.In May, Tinuiti officially unveiled Bliss Point by Tinuiti, its suite of patented measurement technology designed to help marketers achieve the optimal level of investment to maximize impact and efficiency-effectively, the marketing Bliss Point. Announced on stage at Tinuiti Live, the agency's sold-out annual tentpole event, the agency also introduced new brand positioning,“Hit Your Marketing Bliss Point” and formally commemorated the agency's 20th anniversary.About TinuitiTinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel performance marketing agency in the US across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. The agency's patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today's murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti's product-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit .

