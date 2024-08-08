The Martech Weekly (TMW) 100 Awards 2024 Offers New Ranking System For Marketing Technology Vendors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating 'Knockout Innovation' With TMW100 Awards 2024

The Martech Weekly has announced their TMW 100 Awards 2024, recognising 'knockout' innovation in martech

CALIFORNIA, SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thursday, 8 August 2024: The Martech Weekly has announced their second iteration TMW 100 Awards , the world's only independent awards event recognising 'knockout' innovation in global marketing technology.

The awards are rigorously independent, with all entrants being subjected to judging by both industry experts and the public.“These aren't awards that can be gamed, especially by larger companies with lavish budgets and industry clout,” TMW CEO and Founder, Juan Mendoza says.“If you win a TMW 100 Award, it's because you've done something impressive and richly deserve recognition.”

How it works

Any company that has developed or sold technology for use in the marketing technology industry over the last 12 months is eligible to enter. Companies that have released or adapted a novel product or technology can apply. A panel of industry-leading judges , including Chiefmartec's Scott Brinker, will assess applications against criteria such as novelty, impact, excellence and ethics.

Applications are open now and run to August 30, 2024. After the public and judges have made their decisions, the top three places, people's choice award, categories, and a 'Top 100' ranked list will be announced on Wednesday, October 30, at the Martech World Forum in London, UK.

A chance to showcase 'knockout' innovation and reputation in the marketplace

Mendoza argues Martech purchasers have long been poorly served.“Businesses often spend up big on Martech solutions that are then under-utilised. The main reason that happens is because there is not nearly enough reliable data out there. These awards are designed to be a useful data point.”

It's not just Mendoza that highlights the value in the TMW 100 awards. Amperity Area Vice President APAC, Billy Loizou, is delighted that experts and Martech-buying execs will now have a list of the most highly rated solutions. "Martech leadership is about offering solutions that address key use cases such as increasing customer retention, boosting conversion rates, or improving campaign ROI, all with the ultimate goal of driving meaningful, measurable outcomes,” he says.

Sarah Jarvis, Eagle Eye's Communication and Propositions Director, says,“The TMW 100 Awards are a fantastic place to showcase what we have delivered in collaboration with our customers. Merit-based awards are super important and especially great when your company ranks highly! Eagle Eye did that last year and got greater brand exposure. It was also something for our team to be proud of and celebrate.”

Global prestige

While many awards have a national or, at best, regional focus, the TMW 100 Awards attract entries from all over the world. India's Vishnu Vankayala, the CEO of CustomerLabs, says of last year's event, where CustomerLabs took out first prize,“TMW 100 was fair and transparent. It helped us to get a lot of recognition and it acts as a strong validator for our current and future customers. Looking forward to winning the TMW 100 again!”

Remi Morault, CEO of Desygner, which achieved the runner-up spot in 2023, says,“One of the standout aspects of TMW 100 was the international exposure it provided, which was invaluable for us at Desygner. The honour has undoubtedly helped in strengthening our brand reputation and opening new doors for collaborations and opportunities.”

Some tips from the judges

As well as being one of Nairobi's most respected e-commerce and growth-marketing consultants, Fiona Ngaruro is a TMW 100 Awards judge.“There are so many great Martech solutions out there that people don't know about,” she says.“The superpower of the TMW 100 Awards is to create a level playing field for innovators across the world.”

Anna Ambrozevich, Founder of the CRO & Personalization Academy, agrees, saying,“I'm excited about the innovation we'll see this year, especially the synergy of composability and AI. But as the director of a 'women and tech' chapter, what I dream about is seeing more females founding Martech companies and entering these awards.”

How to apply

To apply, submit an application at by 30/8/24. Application fees are US$799. Only one application per entrant; refunds apply if the event is cancelled.

About The Martech Weekly (TMW)

The Martech Weekly (TMW) is a media company that creates content consumed by leading marketing and technology executives in more than 65 countries. TMW also hosts the TMW 100, an industry-first awards program recognising the most innovative marketing tech companies from 1st to 100th place globally.

