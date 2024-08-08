JB Ashtin Celebrates 25 Years Of Supporting Medical Miracles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical communications agency JB Ashtin is dedicated to creating and bringing groundbreaking and life-changing scientific narratives to life.

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JB Ashtin , a woman-owned business enterprise founded and headquartered in Michigan, is celebrating 25 years of supporting new treatments that have helped improve the health and wellbeing of people across the United States and around the world.

Founded in 1999 by CEO Joni Bradley, PharmD, JB Ashtin is a medical communications agency dedicated to creating and bringing groundbreaking scientific narratives to life. The agency's partnership with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health, and medical device companies has positioned JB Ashtin at the forefront of transforming complex data into compelling stories that resonate with healthcare experts, practitioners, and patients alike.

The many medical miracles JB Ashtin has helped introduce to patients include:

2001: Adderall XR® for the treatment of adults with ADHD, which Bradley says“can be life-changing in terms of academic, life, and work success. This medication saves jobs, marriages, and in some cases lowers the risk for suicide.”

2003-2007: Soliris® (eculizumab) for PNH (paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria) - the very first treatment for this rare disease that can attack red blood cells, induce fatigue, and lead to death

2013-2020: Humira® (adalimumab), an immunosuppressive that can treat arthritis, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

2024: Nomlabofusp for Freidrich's ataxia, a rare, inherited, and progressive, neurodegenerative movement disorder that reduces patients' quality of life and life expectancy.

“We know that every treatment we build awareness for helps someone who needs it,” Bradley said.“Each one represents a life-changing impact, whether it's helping someone battle Crohn's disease, or a person traumatized by Parkinson's or in the case of Rethymic®, provide hope for those with congenital athymia, which is otherwise fatal in childhood. It's an honor to do this work.”

“The one thing clients tell us repeatedly is that they trust us,” Bradley said.“They trust our expertise, experience, and leadership. They're confident our scientific storytellers will deliver compelling narratives and that we'll manage the process well, so they can focus their energy where it will have the greatest impact – on bringing new treatments to people who need them.”

“There is the top of the pyramid of people who you like working with, who do good work, and you completely and totally trust,” said Marianne Andreach, former SVP Product Planning, Esperion.“That's JB Ashtin.”

Over the course of its 25 years, JB Ashtin has grown from $150,000 to more than $5,000,000 in revenue to match the demand for its work by a growing number of innovative healthcare clients.

In recognition of its 25th anniversary, JB Ashtin has compiled a list of 25 medical miracles - true advancements in the treatment of illness, several of which the agency has supported - that it will be spotlighting on social media and its own website through the rest of 2024.

“In some ways, the news every day seems so dire. But when it comes to medical science, things are getting better and better,” Bradley said.“We think people are ready to hear some good news.”

