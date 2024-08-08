Robert Thompson Brings Scaled Eatertainment Expertise To Pourmybeer As New Board Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robert Thompson, CEO of Joy Trade

- Robert Thompson, CEO of Joy TradeAMBLER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PourMyBeer / PourMyBev , the industry-leading solution in self-pour beverage technology, is thrilled to announce the addition of Robert Thompson to its Board of Directors. Thompson, an award-winning hospitality entrepreneur, brings a wealth of experience and innovative spirit to PourMyBeer as the company continues to revolutionize the beverage service industry.Robert Thompson, CEO of the Joy Trade eatertainment platform, home to the recently opened Jaguar Bolera concept in Raleigh, N.C. and the highly anticipated Camp Pickle concept slated to open next year, is renowned for his transformative impact on the eatertainment sector.Thompson was the founder of category-defining Punch Bowl Social and successfully grew the concept to 20 locations across the country with $120 million in annual revenue. His dedication to creating unique, immersive experiences for patrons has made him a leader in the quickly growing industry.In his most recent venture, Thompson unlocked significant funding to fuel the growth of his eatertainment empire, Joy Trade, underscoring his commitment to pushing the boundaries of experiential dining and entertainment.The raise attracted investments from well-known figures in the restaurant industry, including Bill Allen, co-founder of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and former CEO of Bloomin' Brands, and Stephen King, who served as CEO of the eatertainment chain Dave & Buster's for over a decade.Thompson's ability to blend entertainment with exceptional hospitality aligns seamlessly with PourMyBeer's mission to enhance the beverage service landscape through self-pour technology solutions.“When we develop a new experiential concept, we study the behavior of our customers, and observed that our guests like to create their own experiences and be spontaneous. When we opened our Jaguar Bolera concept this year, we shifted away from a full-service environment to a“food hall” style counter and added self-pour walls in collaboration with PourMyBeer, serving wine, beer and house-batched cocktails such as margaritas, cold brew martinis, Aperol spritzes and a variety of spirit-free offerings”, said Robert Thompson, CEO of Joy Trade.“Food and beverage offerings are crucial to eatertainment success and PourMyBeer's technology not only enhances the customer experience but also offers significant operational efficiencies for businesses. I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors to contribute to future self-pour beverage innovation.”Thompson's journey as an entrepreneur has also been marked by a commitment to adaptive reuse and historic preservation. His notable projects include repurposing commercial buildings for Punch Bowl Social locations and renovating a century-old home in Denver. His creative approach to preserving history while modernizing spaces reflects PourMyBeer's ethos of innovation and respect for tradition."I was a fan of Robert's vision in hospitality after hosting two events at Punch Bowl Social in 2019, my wife's 40th birthday and our company summit," said Josh Goodman, CEO and Founder of PourMyBeer.“Robert has experienced the impact of self-pour firsthand and shared with me that it was 80% easier to open up Jaguar Bolera than any Punch Bowl Social, and it was because of our system and self-pour cocktails on tap. I'm honored to be able to merge our visions and see where we can take this together."Thompson's addition to the board comes at a pivotal time for PourMyBeer, as the company continues to experience rapid growth and increasing demand for its technology in various sectors, including bars, eatertainment venues, taprooms, and hotels.“We're witnessing an exciting shift in the eatertainment sector where self-pour technology is becoming increasingly popular,” said Jimmy Frischling, Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Branded Hospitality Group, the first investor in PourMyBeer.“The demand for interactive and customizable dining experiences is growing, and self-pour technology perfectly meets that need by offering convenience, efficiency, and a fun, engaging experience for guests. At Branded Hospitality, we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this movement alongside PourMyBeer, driving innovation and enhancing the customer experience in new and dynamic ways.”With Thompson's deep knowledge and expertise of the industry, thoughtful approach to studying consumer behavior, and vision for the future of hospitality, PourMyBeer is excited to continue to push the envelope in what's capable in the self-pour universe.For more information about PourMyBeer and its innovative self-pour solutions, please visit .About PourMyBeerEstablished in 2013, PourMyBeer is the global leader in self-pour beverage technology, transforming how beverages are served in restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and more. Customers are empowered to pour their own beverages, resulting in an interactive and efficient experience. With operators spanning 43 U.S. states and 29 countries, the company has captivated over 10 million customers and more than 12,000 connected taps in service worldwide. Having processed over 403 million ounces, PourMyBeer proves its widespread appeal and the successful global adoption of its technology. PourMyBeer drives significant revenue growth for businesses, evidenced by processing over $60,000,000 in revenues. It addresses key industry challenges by reducing waste and improving operational efficiency, marking a significant step forward in the hospitality sector. To explore more about PourMyBeer and its game-changing solutions, visit .



