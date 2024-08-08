Daybreaker Launches“The Purple Tour” To Unite America Through Dance And Civic Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Daybreaker Launches“The Purple Tour”

The Purple Tour aims to transform the surrounding the election.

50 events across 15 states

A Revolutionary Initiative Bringing Joy, Celebration, and Civic Participation to Locations Nationwide

- Radha AgrawalNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an unprecedented move to drive record voter turnout, bridge political divides, and combat societal loneliness, Daybreaker , the global pioneer in sober morning dance parties, proudly announces“The Purple Tour,” its most ambitious tour to date. This national initiative aims to bring Democrats, Republicans, and everyone in between to the polls through unique morning dance parties, encouraging voter registration, early voting, and appreciation for election workers with an emphasis on joy and celebration during the upcoming election season.With 50 vibrant events across 15 states, The Purple Tour will transform polling stations and public spaces into electrifying hubs of civic engagement and celebration. Starting this September, Daybreaker will host morning dance parties at key voting locations nationwide, creating a festive, inclusive atmosphere that encourages joyful participation in the electoral process and gratitude for those who run our elections. The tour will provide opportunities for attendees to check/update their voter registration, request an absentee ballot, pledge to vote, and, throughout October and early November, cast a ballot at an early vote location. Daybreaker is also making voting easy for everyone, regardless of where they live, with this easy online tool to register to vote, check registration status, find a polling place, and more HERE .Visit to secure tickets and get the most updated list of dates, times, and locations.For the Purple Tour, Daybreaker is teaming up with Civic Responsibility Project and a dozen leading nonpartisan, nonprofit organizations focused on promoting civic engagement and voter registration and turnout. These partners include: BallotReady, Campus Vote Project, Election Hero Day, Fair Elections Center, Influence Change, National Voter Registration Day, Power the Polls, Pizza to the Polls, Students Learn Students Vote, The Team, Vot-ER and Vote Early Day.Addressing critical concerns like the loneliness epidemic, hyper-polarization, and the fatigue felt by many this election season, The Purple Tour aims to transform the energy surrounding the election. By creating a movement that combines joy and civic engagement, Daybreaker aims to tackle these compounded societal issues and shift the culture around voting. The tour's nonpartisan effort calls on Democrats, Republicans, and people who don't feel like they belong to either camp to unite under the purple banner.“We realized that civic engagement can often feel like going to the DMV - and not the wild celebration it is to have the opportunity to decide who leads our country, to have a real voice,” said Radha Agrawal, the social entrepreneur and author recognized by MTV as 'one of 8 women who will change the world.' As the co-founder of Daybreaker and Belong Center, recently featured in WSJ Magazine,“Daybreaker is a movement designed to connect,” said Agrawal.“The Purple Tour is our way of making civic engagement a joyous, celebratory experience. We believe that by bringing people together with music, dance, and celebration, we can help bridge the divides that often separate us.”The Purple Tour grew out of successful pilot events in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, which resulted in hundreds of people registering for and committing to vote in Pennsylvania's April 2024 primaries, where local election officials were key partners in success.“I support The Purple Tour's non-partisan emphasis on bringing together people from all political persuasions to register to vote and make their voices heard on Election Day,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Al Schmidt, who participated in the pilot event this Spring.“The Purple Tour demonstrates that civic engagement isn't just important, it can also be fun.”By fostering voter engagement and making civic participation a joyous occasion, Daybreaker aims to reshape the cultural narrative around voting. The initiative provides a tangible solution to societal divides and voter apathy by promoting a nonpartisan approach to civic responsibility.“To build a strong civic culture in the United States, we need voting and civic engagement to feel like an exciting opportunity – not an obligation,” said Ashley Spillane, founder of Civic Responsibility Project.“With a critical election just around the corner, we're thrilled to partner with Daybreaker to create these opportunities for people to connect with their communities, uplift and celebrate poll workers and our democracy in a fun, engaging, nonpartisan way.”Daybreaker invites everyone to join The Purple Tour this fall, with tickets available for free or at discounted rates to ensure financial inclusivity, especially for young folks. Together, the group hopes to create a powerful ripple effect that transcends political boundaries, fostering a sense of unity and community through the power of dance and collective joy.ABOUT DAYBREAKERDaybreaker is a global movement of over 800,000 spirited individuals breaking day with dance, energy, and joy across 64 cities worldwide. Founded by social entrepreneur Radha Agrawal, Daybreaker aims to eliminate loneliness and instill collective joy through dance, play, and connection. From its humble beginnings in NYC to its current global presence, Daybreaker continues to grow, reflecting its core values of wellness, camaraderie, self-expression, mindfulness, and mischief. As a minority woman-owned business, Daybreaker champions inclusivity, ensuring a multigenerational dance floor open to all.ABOUT CIVIC RESPONSIBILITY PROJECTThe Civic Responsibility Project is the coordinating hub for nonprofits, brands, and influencers working to create a vibrant civic culture in the United States. We help brands, business leaders and influencers promote civic engagement, shift the culture around voting and strengthen our democracy. To learn more, visit .

